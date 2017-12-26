China defies easy categorization. A nation of more than 1.3 billion people, stretching from the barren Taklamakan desert in the west to the booming metropolis of Shanghai in the east, it's ultramodern and deeply traditional. Getting to know it can take a lifetime, making it a source of endless fascination for explorers and adventurers down the years. Delve into the culture clash of imperial and communist China in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, bordered by the Forbidden City and Mao's Mausoleum; marvel at the towering limestone mountains of Guilin; and be stunned by the archaeologically arresting Terracotta Army in Xian. China's joy lies in its scope for endless discovery.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.