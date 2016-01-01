Is there a finer European city than Budapest? When it comes to classic good looks steeped in history and culture, Hungary's capital lays serious claim to the crown. From the neo-Gothic splendor of the Parliament building to the disorderly comfort of its legendary ruin bars, Budapest carries itself with effortless charm on every beautiful street corner. While the city's many thermal spas, not to mention restaurants serving hearty Hungarian fare, make it perfect in winter, warm summers see locals enjoy open air pools and leafy strolls on Margaret's Island in the middle of the majestic Danube. When it gets too warm, there are easy escapes to the fresh air and greenery of the Buda Hills via the cog railway or Zugliget chairlift.
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.