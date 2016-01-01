Australia's classic sights are worth the trip all by themselves -- from the Sydney Opera House to Uluru, the Great Barrier Reef to Bondi Beach. Beyond these grand destinations, Australia is a country crying out to be explored. Its seemingly never-ending Outback is steeped in Aboriginal history, while the tropical rainforests of Queensland are home to brashly colored birds and other creatures. The far west and north are vast, sparsely populated and spectacular, a magnet for those looking to get off the beaten track. Sydney's huge natural harbor is a playground for city dwellers, while Melbourne's food and coffee scenes are a match for anywhere in Europe and North America.