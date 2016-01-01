DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi brings its own brand of culture and tradition to the UAE formula of sparkling waterfront, opulent architecture and desert distractions. A world away from the frenetic bright lights of neighboring Dubai, the capital of the Emirates has fostered a somewhat more genteel pace, pouring huge investment into its extravagant outpost of Paris's Louvre museum and the breathtaking Sheikh Zayed Mosque. There is excitement — the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is an F1 fixture and theme parks like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi inject some adrenaline — but the best attractions are served at a slower pace: the oasis tranquility of second city Al Ain, the panoramas of Jebel Hafeet mountain and the boundless desert dunes of the Rub al Khali Empty Quarter.
New York
It’s the most happening of cities, a place where over 200 languages are spoken and millions flock each year to see its world-famous sights. New York draws visitors in like nowhere else. The crowded streets of Manhattan are the stuff of legend. First timers will want to head to the top of the Empire State Building and stand beneath the glare of the lights of Times Square. But there’s so much more to see and do, whether it’s catching an Off-Broadway play, checking out world class art at MoMA or shopping the streets of SoHo. Brooklyn’s hip neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Fort Greene offer a more relaxed vibe, while the food in Queens’ Chinatown is worth the long subway ride.
