Escape the crowds at these affordable alternatives to travel hot spots

Maureen O'Hare
By Maureen O'Hare, CNN
3 minute read
Published 1:00 AM EST, Sat November 11, 2023
<strong>Paros, Greece: </strong>Expedia has revealed its list of "destination dupes" for 2024. It suggests that Paros -- including Naousa, pictured -- makes a good stand-in for Santorini.
Paros, Greece: Expedia has revealed its list of "destination dupes" for 2024. It suggests that Paros -- including Naousa, pictured -- makes a good stand-in for Santorini.
Poike/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Perth, Australia: </strong>Dreaming of Sydney? Instead, try the Western Australian city of Perth, where the cost of living is lower. <br />
Perth, Australia: Dreaming of Sydney? Instead, try the Western Australian city of Perth, where the cost of living is lower.
Michael Willis/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Liverpool, UK: </strong>Liverpool hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, which explains the spike Expedia has noted in search. Expedia suggests it makes a fun alternative to a London getaway. <br />
Liverpool, UK: Liverpool hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023, which explains the spike Expedia has noted in search. Expedia suggests it makes a fun alternative to a London getaway.
AlbertPego/iStockphoto/Getty Images