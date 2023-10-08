CNN —

The last place Madeline Robson expected to meet her future husband was her friend’s bachelorette party.

“I’m here for the bride,” Madeline remembers thinking. “I shouldn’t be having my own love story. This is so strange.”

But when Madeline flew from her home in Ontario, Canada to New Orleans to celebrate her friend’s upcoming wedding, she found herself – almost without realizing – right in the middle of her own love story.

Madeline, then 26, arrived in New Orleans in June 2017 as part of a gang of 12 excited women. Their main goal? “Partying.”

At first, Madeline and her friends barely took in the city’s beautiful architecture and skipped its famous music scene in favor of late-night clubs.

“I don’t think anybody did any research before. We were just there for a good time – and we had a really good time,” Madeline tells CNN Travel today.

The first few nights, the group were out all night on bustling Bourbon Street, dipping in and out of bars, drinking shots and dancing.

By the time the last night rolled around, most of the women were feeling the effects of the long nights. They weren’t just hungover – many of them seemed to have come down with something. Staying in for “a low key night” became the general consensus.

But Madeline, who’d managed to avoid whatever had struck down most of her friends, thought staying in seemed like a waste of time: they were only in New Orleans for a few days, surely they should make the most of it?

Two of her friends felt similarly, so while the majority of the group geared up for a movie marathon, Madeline and her two allies dipped out into the night.

The three friends decided to head to Frenchmen Street to sample the live music scene they’d so far avoided. They found themselves in a busy jazz bar and, by coincidence, recognized the guy on stage – they’d met him the night before. When he finished performing, they got chatting with him. This guy, a local, said he wanted to show Madeline and her friends his favorite hole-in-the-wall bar a couple of doors down.

It was about two in the morning by the time Madeline and her friends squeezed into the tiny venue.

Everyone inside was crowding around the stage to watch musicians. As the rest of her group, including the guy, pushed to the front, Madeline hung back a bit – she didn’t feel like fighting her way through.

“It’s definitely easier when you’re super tall though,” she thought to herself absentmindedly as her eyes landed on the guy next to her. He towered over the crowd and, Madeline assumed, must have had a great view of the stage.

This guy noticed Madeline’s eyes on him and gave her a small smile.

“I don’t know who said ‘hi’ to who, but we started talking to each other somehow,” recalls Madeline. “And then just ended up talking for hours in this bar, all night long.”

The tall stranger in the bar was Sebastian Mamet, a twentysomething recent college graduate from Sweden who, by his own admission, “didn’t have much of a life outside of work.”

Sebastian was on a solo trip to the US – a trip his company had pretty much forced him to take. He never took any vacation, and the days were starting to stack up. He’d been initially reluctant, but the idea of seeing New Orleans was a big draw. Sebastian loves music and he’d always dreamed of frequenting the city’s blues bars.

Now, Sebastian found himself ignoring what was happening on stage and focusing on Madeline.

“It just felt like we’d known each other for a while,” Sebastian tells CNN Travel.

Sebastian suggested Madeline and her friends come with him to another bar. Even though it was the early hours of the morning, it was warm out, so the group sat outside on a terrace, drinking and talking.

“He had a really good energy about him,” recalls Madeline.

When 5 a.m. rolled around, Sebastian walked Madeline and her friends back to her hotel.

“Do you want to get breakfast with me tomorrow?” he asked Madeline.

Madeline hesitated.

“I was feeling guilty,” she says today. “I was there with a bunch of girls.”

“I shouldn’t ditch my friends,” Madeline told Sebastian, declining his invite.

“Well, here’s my number,” Sebastian said, keying the details into her phone. “Just in case you change your mind.”

After a few hours of sleep, Madeline woke up feeling differently. Her friends were still sleeping. They had no set plans for their final day. And the women who were awake encouraged Madeline to embark on this New Orleans adventure.

“They were all like, ‘Go get breakfast, have fun!” Madeline recalls.

So Madeline and Sebastian found themselves at a quintessential New Orleans cafe, infused with French influences, sitting outside.

“Then, there’s a huge torrential downpour and the whole cafe flooded,” recalls Sebastian.

Somehow this unexpected rainfall only added to the experience. Madeline and Sebastian left the cafe and started wandering around the city. Their conversation was just as engaging as the night before.

“Everything was very natural and easy,” says Sebastian.

“Obviously we had a really good connection,” agrees Madeline. “But he lived across the ocean. And it was so far.”

When they hugged goodbye, Sebastian thought, “She’s such a great person. It’s so unlucky that she lives in Canada.”

Similar thoughts ran through Madeline’s mind: “We’re never going to see each other again,” she thought. “This was just a crazy vacation story.”

“But we did,” she says today.

Madeline and Sebastian hit it off in New Orleans and stayed in contact. Madeline Robson

Waiting at the airport for her flight, Madeline’s phone pinged with a message from Sebastian.

“Have a good flight,” it read. “Let me know when you get home.”

So began a texting back and forth that “just literally never stopped from that point,” as Madeline puts it.

A couple days later, with Madeline back in Canada and Sebastian back in Sweden, Sebastian suggested they could speak on the phone.

“We ended up FaceTiming,” recalls Madeline. “And then we started FaceTiming multiple days, maybe not every day, but many days.”

Less than a month passed before Sebastian proposed that they meet again. He had more vacation to take. Maybe he could come and visit Madeline in Ontario in August?

Madeline agreed. Looking back, she admits this was “really crazy.”