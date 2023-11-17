World’s largest twin-engine private jet gets interiors fit for royalty

Unveiled at Dubai Airshow, CelestialSTAR is a new concept cabin design from Lufthansa Technik. It's designed for the BBJ 777-9 — the upcoming private jet version of Boeing's new widebody aircraft, the 777X. Look through the gallery to see more renderings of the high-end creation.
Lufthansa-Technik
As well as a private bedroom, lounge and meeting areas, the design boasts what Lufthansa Technik describes as the largest rain and massage shower ever built on an aircraft.
Lufthansa-Technik
The dining area has 11 seats and functions as a "majlis," a traditional Middle Eastern gathering and meeting room.
Lufthansa-Technik
The "work & balance" area has rotating and sliding seats, which can be used at desks but can also be moved towards the divans at the side.
Lufthansa-Technik
The second half of the cabin has six deluxe suites for guests or a delegation.
Lufthansa-Technik
The executive area has 32 additional seats, equivalent to business class seating.
Lufthansa-Technik
The private bedroom, fitted with a king-size bed. At the Dubai Airshow, potential customers could experience the concept cabin design in virtual reality.
Lufthansa-Technik
It will take some time before the BBJ 777-9 is available. Meanwhile, a Boeing 777-X took a demonstration flight at the week-long Dubai Airshow.