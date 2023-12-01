Ghostly new figures appear in the waters of the Caribbean

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN
6 minute read
Updated 5:29 AM EST, Fri December 1, 2023
<strong>Underwater art: </strong>Dreamed up by British sculptor and ecologist Jason deCaires Taylor in 2006, the Molinere Bay Underwater Sculpture Park in Grenada has just gotten bigger.
Jason deCaires Taylor/underwatersculpture.com
<strong>Aquatic gallery: </strong>The captivating installation recently expanded significantly, with 31 new sculptures added to the site.
Jason deCaires Taylor/underwatersculpture.com
<strong>Cultural heritage:</strong> "Coral Carnival," a sculpture series based on Spicemas, Grenada's hugely popular carnival, is among the new additions.
Jason deCaires Taylor/underwatersculpture.com
<strong>Breakfast table:</strong> Grenadian artist Troy Lewis created four of the new sculptures, including this piece featuring a table with a jug and a fruit bowl.
Jason deCaires Taylor/underwatersculpture.com
<strong>Sculptural procession: </strong>Made with high-grade stainless steel and pH-neutral marine cement, the sculptures have been designed to act as artificial coral reefs.
Jason deCaires Taylor/underwatersculpture.com
<strong>Spectacular figures: </strong>The sculptures features holes and shelters designed to attract marine life such as octopuses and lobsters.
Jason deCaires Taylor/underwatersculpture.com
<strong>Striking silhouettes: </strong>"What's quite interesting about these characters is the silhouettes are really, really strong," adds Jason deCaires Taylor.
Jason deCaires Taylor/underwatersculpture.com
<strong>Beneath the surface:</strong> This underwater sculpture by deCaires Taylor, titled "The Lost Correspondent," has been at the park since 2006.
Jason deCaires Taylor/underwatersculpture.com
<strong>Colorful exhibit: </strong>This is the first time deCaires Taylor has introduced color into his underwater sculptures.
Jason deCaires Taylor/underwatersculpture.com