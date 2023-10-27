Why now is the time to visit Busan, South Korea’s ‘second city’

Editor’s Note: This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the destination it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

Busan, South Korea CNN —

Known for its fiery cuisine, cutting-edge technology and hefty pop-cultural output, South Korea is currently enjoying its moment in the spotlight.

While the capital, Seoul, gets the lion’s share of attention, the country’s second city, Busan, has emerged from the big town’s shadow to become a worthy destination of its own.

This vibrant seaside metropolis is home to 3.5 million people and draws visitors from Korea and beyond, with travelers lured by its sandy beaches, lively street markets, fresh seafood, cool museums and quirky hillside neighborhoods, as well as its numerous celebrations and special events, including Asia’s largest film festival.

Long off the radar of most travelers outside of South Korea, the secret is now out, and travelers are flocking to this hip, historic and very delicious town to savor its splendors.

There has never been a better time to go, so here are some things not to miss during your visit to Korea’s premier seaside city.

Haeundae Beach

The Haeundae Sky Capsule cruises along the edge of Dalmaji Hill. Jackyenjoyphotography/Moment RF/Getty Images

Start things off at Haeundae Beach, the city’s most iconic stretch of sand, where you can stroll next to the waves, sip a coffee, or sample local fish cakes at the legendary Georaesa Eomuk before heading up to BUSAN X the SKY.

This observatory occupies the top floors of the LCT Landmark Tower (the city’s highest structure), where you’ll marvel at the urban views and the azure expanse of the East Sea. If the weather’s nice, you just may be able to see the rise of Japan’s Tsushima Island in the distance.

From there it’s just a short walk to Blueline Park, the starting point for the Haeundae Sky Capsule. This personal elevated rail car allows you to cruise along the rocky, pine-blanketed edge of Dalmaji Hill while taking in the ample beauty of the shoreline.

It ends at the old fishing village of Cheongsapo, where you can sit down for a lunch of grilled scallops, shrimp, and other fresh seafood at one of the little restaurants near the harbor.

While Busan is a modern, high-tech hub, it’s also a treasure trove of historical sites and temples such as Haedong Yonggunsa.

Just a quick taxi ride from Cheongsapo, this scenic and serene Buddhist site sits perched on a rise above the surging sea and is a rarity in a country where most temples are found on mountains.

Slow down, breathe in the ocean air and wander its placid grounds to the soothing soundtrack of squawking seagulls and waves exploding on the rocks.

The new Busan