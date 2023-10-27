Why now is the time to visit Busan, South Korea’s ‘second city’

By Chris Tharp, CNN
6 minute read
Published 10:05 PM EDT, Thu October 26, 2023
<strong>Busan, South Korea: </strong>South Korea's second largest city, seaside Busan has emerged from the capital's shadow to become a worthy destination of its own.
Busan, South Korea: South Korea's second largest city, seaside Busan has emerged from the capital's shadow to become a worthy destination of its own.
Insung Jeon/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>Haeundae Beach: </strong>Busan's most famous stretch of sand, Haeundae Beach has a number of popular attractions.
Haeundae Beach: Busan's most famous stretch of sand, Haeundae Beach has a number of popular attractions.
Visit Busan
<strong>Haeundae Sky Capsule:</strong> This personal elevated rail car allows you to cruise along the rocky, pine-blanketed edge of Dalmaji Hill while taking in the shoreline.
Haeundae Sky Capsule: This personal elevated rail car allows you to cruise along the rocky, pine-blanketed edge of Dalmaji Hill while taking in the shoreline.
Jackyenjoyphotography/Moment RF/Getty Images
<strong>Haedong Yonggunsa: </strong>This scenic and serene Buddhist site overlooks the surging sea.
Haedong Yonggunsa: This scenic and serene Buddhist site overlooks the surging sea.
Sean3810/iStockphoto/Getty Images
<strong>Centum City: </strong>The gleaming cluster of high rises known as Centum City.is home to Shinsegae Department Store -- the largest in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Centum City: The gleaming cluster of high rises known as Centum City.is home to Shinsegae Department Store -- the largest in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Jon Arnold Images Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Gwangalli Beach:</strong> A happening strip of sand filled with cafes, bars and eateries, Gwangalli Beach looks out across the water to Busan's iconic Gwangan Diamond Bridge.
Gwangalli Beach: A happening strip of sand filled with cafes, bars and eateries, Gwangalli Beach looks out across the water to Busan's iconic Gwangan Diamond Bridge.
Visit Busan
<strong>Jagalchi Market:</strong> This open-air seafood exchange is the city's living, beating heart. It's also one of Busan's best places to eat.
Jagalchi Market: This open-air seafood exchange is the city's living, beating heart. It's also one of Busan's best places to eat.
Subodh Agnihotri/iStock Editorial/Getty Images
<strong>Gukje Market: </strong>Across from Jagalchi is the sprawling, maze-like complex of Gukje Market, the setting for the 2014 film, "Ode to My Father."
Gukje Market: Across from Jagalchi is the sprawling, maze-like complex of Gukje Market, the setting for the 2014 film, "Ode to My Father."
David Parker/Alamy Stock Photo
<strong>Songdo: </strong>Busan's first designated city beach, Songdo is famed for its popular cable car that whizzes high over the water to Amnam Park, offering unparalleled views of the city's traditional core.
Songdo: Busan's first designated city beach, Songdo is famed for its popular cable car that whizzes high over the water to Amnam Park, offering unparalleled views of the city's traditional core.
Sanga Park/Alamy Stock Photo
The Best of Busan, South Korea

Editor’s Note: This CNN Travel series is, or was, sponsored by the destination it highlights. CNN retains full editorial control over subject matter, reporting and frequency of the articles and videos within the sponsorship, in compliance with our policy.

Busan, South Korea CNN  — 

Known for its fiery cuisine, cutting-edge technology and hefty pop-cultural output, South Korea is currently enjoying its moment in the spotlight.

While the capital, Seoul, gets the lion’s share of attention, the country’s second city, Busan, has emerged from the big town’s shadow to become a worthy destination of its own.

This vibrant seaside metropolis is home to 3.5 million people and draws visitors from Korea and beyond, with travelers lured by its sandy beaches, lively street markets, fresh seafood, cool museums and quirky hillside neighborhoods, as well as its numerous celebrations and special events, including Asia’s largest film festival.

Long off the radar of most travelers outside of South Korea, the secret is now out, and travelers are flocking to this hip, historic and very delicious town to savor its splendors.

There has never been a better time to go, so here are some things not to miss during your visit to Korea’s premier seaside city.

Haeundae Beach

The Haeundae Sky Capsule cruises along the edge of Dalmaji Hill.
The Haeundae Sky Capsule cruises along the edge of Dalmaji Hill.
Jackyenjoyphotography/Moment RF/Getty Images

Start things off at Haeundae Beach, the city’s most iconic stretch of sand, where you can stroll next to the waves, sip a coffee, or sample local fish cakes at the legendary Georaesa Eomuk before heading up to BUSAN X the SKY.

This observatory occupies the top floors of the LCT Landmark Tower (the city’s highest structure), where you’ll marvel at the urban views and the azure expanse of the East Sea. If the weather’s nice, you just may be able to see the rise of Japan’s Tsushima Island in the distance.

From there it’s just a short walk to Blueline Park, the starting point for the Haeundae Sky Capsule. This personal elevated rail car allows you to cruise along the rocky, pine-blanketed edge of Dalmaji Hill while taking in the ample beauty of the shoreline.

It ends at the old fishing village of Cheongsapo, where you can sit down for a lunch of grilled scallops, shrimp, and other fresh seafood at one of the little restaurants near the harbor.

While Busan is a modern, high-tech hub, it’s also a treasure trove of historical sites and temples such as Haedong Yonggunsa.

Just a quick taxi ride from Cheongsapo, this scenic and serene Buddhist site sits perched on a rise above the surging sea and is a rarity in a country where most temples are found on mountains.

Slow down, breathe in the ocean air and wander its placid grounds to the soothing soundtrack of squawking seagulls and waves exploding on the rocks.

The new Busan