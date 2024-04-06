The world’s best airports for food and drink

Published 4:30 AM EDT, Sat April 6, 2024
<strong>1. Changi Airport: </strong>Singapore's much-admired megahub was named the best airport in the world for food and drink by Food & Wine in their 2024 <a href="https://www.foodandwine.com/global-tastemakers-7496846" target="_blank">Global Tastemakers</a> roundup of culinary experiences.
P. Kijsanayothin/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images
2H5M5KX tokyo, japan - december 06 2019: Japanese restaurants of Sushi and local dishes aligned in the food court of the domestic terminal 3 of Narita Interna
2. Tokyo-Narita International Airport: At Tokyo-Narita, you can sample Japan's culinary wonders without even leaving the terminal.
Clement Cazottes/Alamy
<strong>2. Dubai International Airport: </strong>In Dubai, you go big or go home. There are edible delights galore at this buzzing airport.
Atlantide Phototravel/The Image Bank Unreleased/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: The entrance to London's Pride Pub & Kitchen at London Heathrow International Airport's Terminal 2 is viewed on September 13, 2016, in London, England. The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
4. Heathrow Airport: London's Pride by Fullers (pictured) is one of 10 restaurants at Terminal 2 of this UK hub, but Terminal 5 is where you hit the gourmet dining jackpot, with spots including the Fortnum & Mason bar and Gordon Ramsay Plane Food.
George Rose/Getty Images
Istanbul / Turkey - September 14, 2019: Duty Free Shops and Food Court at new Istanbul Airportâs International Departures Terminal, Istanbul Havalimani in Turkey
5. Istanbul Airport: Turkey is at the crossroads of Europe and Asia and it certainly shows with the varied options at this fancy new airport in Istanbul, says Food & Wine.
Mirko Kuzmanovic/iStock Editorial/Getty Images
Amsterdam Schiphol, Netherlands - April 18, 2015: Passengers relax in the cafe Comunal at the airport Amsterdam Schiphol, Netherlands
6. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: Food & Wine suggests travelers "take a short culinary tour of the Netherlands" at Schiphol's Dutch Kitchen, which serves traditional dishes including Dutch pancakes and herring.
NickNick_ko/iStock Editorial/Getty Images
2MF98YF Le Grand Comptoir food and wine bar with customers inside the terminal of JFK International airport.New York City.New York.USA
7. John F. Kennedy International Airport: Take a bite of the Big Apple at the Palm Bar & Grill steakhouse in Terminal 4, or sample many of the international flavors on offer.
CNMages/Alamy
2A8T49A Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport domestic terminal atrium in Atlanta, Georgia. (USA)
8. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Food & Wine says Southern hospitality is on full display at the world's busiest airport for passenger volume.
Allen Creative/Steve Allen
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Travelers at San Francisco International Airport line up by a closed restaurant inside the international terminal on September 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Nearly 1,000 Unite Here Local No. 2 food service union workers at San Francisco International Airport walked off the job and went on strike early Monday morning as they fight for better wages. Many of the workers have had to take on second jobs to support their families. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
9. San Francisco International Airport: There are 77 dining spots spread throughout San Francisco International. For locally sourced treats, Food & Wine recommends Napa Farms Market.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
VANCOUVER, BC - MAY 2: Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to check in and drop off their luggages at Turkish Airlines counters before their flights to Istanbul, at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on May, 2, 2021. Turkish Airlines' service on Istanbul-Vancouver route has started on May 2, 2021. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
10. Vancouver International Airport: Food & Wine recommends Globe@YVR, located above US Departures, for sustainable seafood and runway views.
Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
This week in travel news: Europe’s highest pedestrian suspension bridge, a groundbreaking “blended wing” plane, North America’s solar eclipse and the world’s best airports to arrive at hungry.

Airport dining

There’s no more captive consumer than a traveler caught between airport security and the departure gate, which is why Food & Wine’s 2024 roundup of the world’s best airports for food and drink got our mouths watering.

It’s no surprise that Singapore’s renowned Changi Airport has been declared No. 1. As well as boasting the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, it has more than 200 food vendors from which to choose, as well as a hawker street market, robot bartenders and an outpost of Raffles where you can drink a signature Singapore Sling.

At No. 2 is Tokyo-Narita International Airport, where guests can delight in Japan’s culinary traditions.

And at No. 3, the luxury environs of Dubai International Airport offer treats such as a pastry shop specializing in eclairs, as well as all the trusty international restaurant chains you’ll want to remind you of home.

The great outdoors

Europe’s highest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened in Italy, 574 feet (175 meters) above a ravine in Umbria. The half-mile journey across the Sellano bridge takes 30 to 45 minutes and – as if the drop didn’t provide enough drama – there’s a 223-foot incline at one end. Think you could handle it?

Over in Africa, the roaring waters of Kalandula Falls in Angola are said to be sacred, and rituals were once performed there to calm the gods. As one of Africa’s hugest waterfalls, perpetually shrouded in an ethereal mist, it’s easy to see how it earned its hallowed reputation.

While down in South America, an American woman and a Costa Rican guy met hiking Machu Picchu in 2010, but didn’t swap details and never expected to meet up again. Fate, of course, had other plans for this pair. In a bar in Aguas Calientes, they talked Shakira and things got “a little celestial.” 

Grand designs

A groundbreaking “blended wing” demonstrator plane has been cleared to fly in California. The radical triangular shape of JetZero’s Pathfinder allows the whole aircraft to generate lift, minimizing drag.

Nearby in Colorado, Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 demonstrator plane has successfully started test flights. CEO Blake Scholl tells CNN his team’s goal is to cut flights to “half the time or less it takes today” and that supersonic planes will replace conventional jets in our lifetime.

Starting over

Hey Duolingo, teach us about “buena vida.”

This week, we have the tale of a US woman who decided to change life’s tune by moving to Mexico and opening a music school. She travels back to the States about twice a year but has no plans to return for good.

And then we have this couple, also from the United States, who, after years of unsuccessful IVF and multiple health issues, found unexpected happiness in Spain. “Andalusia has taken us in, cared for us in a way we never could have imagined,” says one. “Like interest on a bank account we never knew we had.”

Solar eclipse across North America

Turn around, bright eyes – you don’t wanna miss the total eclipse of the sun that’s happening across North America on April 8. CNN’s Chris Isidore is one of millions of sky-watchers planning to witness it – and he’s made a 1,400-mile effort to do so.

There won’t be another total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States until 2044, so make sure you’re prepped. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this guide to everything you need to safely take photos of the phenomenon.

