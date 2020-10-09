Japanese theme park lets you co-work from the Ferris wheel

(CNN) — Yomiuriland, a theme park in the western Tokyo suburbs, is getting creative during the tourism industry free-fall by selling day passes to people looking for a more interesting place to work remotely.

The "Amusement Workation" package is available from October 15 at the park. For the price of 1,900 yen ($18) for one person and 3,600 yen ($34) for a pair, guests can set themselves up in a poolside "work booth" complete with table, chairs (of both the office and deck variety), Wi-Fi and outlets.

If that's not enough of an incentive, the package includes the option to spend up to one hour remote working from inside the Ferris wheel, which is also Wi-Fi equipped.

And when the work day is done, workers can check out all the other attractions inside the park, including laser tag, a botanical garden, a haunted house, Go-Karts and a roller coaster called Bandit. (They will have to pay extra fees, though.)

Yomiuriland's Ferris wheel will soon be open to remote workers in search of a change of scenery. kireinoki/Stockimo/Alamy Stock Photo

One thing to keep in mind: as part of their hygiene measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, amusement parks around Japan have asked their guests not to scream while on scary rides.

The East and West Japan Theme Park Associations, a group of theme park operators who oversee attractions like Universal Studios Japan and Tokyo Disneyland, advised that guests keep their masks on and "scream in your heart" instead.

Yomiuriland's package does not insist that customers wear masks, but they would be strongly cautioned to do so.

Related content Log on in paradise: The exotic destinations inviting remote workers

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused many destinations around the world, particularly those whose economy relies heavily on tourist dollars, to come up with other ways to entice visitors.

Several Caribbean islands, including Antigua, Barbados and Aruba, are allowing travelers to come in on extended visas if they work remotely.

And for the remote worker who has it all, one Maldives resort is offering a $23,250 package that comes with a dedicated personal assistant, free laundry services and unlimited food and drink -- for just one week.