DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
Search
Menu

A reporter's reaction when a bison herd approaches has the internet in stitches. Yellowstone says he did the right thing

David Williams, CNNUpdated 26th March 2020
Up next
Stop what you're doing and watch this bear take a bath
01:04
You otter watch these guys 'juggling' for science
01:00
Watch penguin visit beluga whales in aquarium
01:07
First brown bear in 150 years seen in northern Spanish park
00:52
Watch glow-in-the-dark dolphins glide through the ocean
01:14
Tens of thousands of flamingos flock to locked-down Mumbai
00:49
Bears live it up after Yosemite Park closes
01:12
Zookeeper's dance routine delights online viewers
01:22
Taking care of zoo animals during coronavirus
02:31
You need to watch this rescued koala getting belly rubs
00:57
(CNN) — A Montana television reporter gave an unexpected lesson in social distancing when a herd of bison walked toward him.
Deion Broxton with CNN affiliate KTVM was reporting at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday when he noticed the mighty animals approaching. The park is closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Broxton's camera was rolling, and he posted a video of the encounter on Twitter.
You don't see the bison in the video, but Broxton's reaction tells the story.
"Oh my God. Oh my God," Broxton said.
He paused for a moment and his eyes darted back and forth between the camera and the bison.
"Oh no, I ain't messing with you," he said as he walked out of the frame. "Oh no.
Oh no. Oh no I'm not messing with you."
Related content
Yellowstone and Grand Teton among the national parks closing immediately
Broxton grabbed his camera, which is still recording, and stashed it in the trunk of his car.
He shot video of the bison when he was in a safe place -- and they were huge.
Twitter did its thing once the video was online and Broxton was transformed overnight into a meme -- describing people's reactions to everything from interrupting coworkers to shoppers coughing in grocery stores.
Yellowstone National Park tweeted that it was a perfect example of how to react when approached by wildlife and thanked Broxton for putting the Yellowstone Pledge to act responsibly and safely into action.
The National Park Service has shared a simple diagram to show how far people should stay away from wildlife and each other.
Bison are the largest land animal in North America and an adult male can weigh more than a ton.
The National Parks Service says they can run up to 40 miles per hour and jump as high as six feet.
Last year, a bison charged a 9-year-old girl, who had gotten too close, and flung her into the air. The child was treated and released at a local hospital.
Bison have injured more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, according to park officials.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches