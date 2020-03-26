A reporter's reaction when a bison herd approaches has the internet in stitches. Yellowstone says he did the right thing

(CNN) — A Montana television reporter gave an unexpected lesson in social distancing when a herd of bison walked toward him.

Deion Broxton with CNN affiliate KTVM was reporting at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday when he noticed the mighty animals approaching. The park is closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Broxton's camera was rolling, and he posted a video of the encounter on Twitter.

You don't see the bison in the video, but Broxton's reaction tells the story.

"Oh my God. Oh my God," Broxton said.

He paused for a moment and his eyes darted back and forth between the camera and the bison.

"Oh no, I ain't messing with you," he said as he walked out of the frame. "Oh no.

Oh no. Oh no I'm not messing with you."

Broxton grabbed his camera, which is still recording, and stashed it in the trunk of his car.

He shot video of the bison when he was in a safe place -- and they were huge.

Twitter did its thing once the video was online and Broxton was transformed overnight into a meme -- describing people's reactions to everything from interrupting coworkers to shoppers coughing in grocery stores

The National Park Service has shared a simple diagram to show how far people should stay away from wildlife and each other.

Bison are t he largest land animal in North America and an adult male can weigh more than a ton.