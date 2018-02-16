DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Dubai opens world's tallest hotel

Francesca Street, CNNUpdated 16th February 2018
(CNN) — The world's tallest hotel has officially opened its doors in Dubai -- scaling the clouds and towering above the city below.
The Gevora Hotel is a new offering in the UAE hotspot's financial district -- topping out at an incredible 356 meters high (1,168 feet).
Travelers with a head for heights will know already that Gevora's tower just barely trounces another Dubai sleeping spot -- the JW Marriott Marquis, which is just a meter shorter and was formerly the world's tallest hotel.
The luxurious Gevora is decked out in gold and includes a health club, sauna, pool and five glitzy restaurants.

High-flying hotel

The Gevora's opulent lobby.
The Art Deco-style design accommodates 528 rooms -- with accommodation falling into three categories: Deluxe Room (46 square meters), One-Bedroom Deluxe (62 square meters) and Two-Bedroom Suite (85 square meters).
The four-star Gevora is designed to cater to business and leisure needs -- there's a pool with a view and a cafe and bake shop -- but also a business center and boardroom.
There are plenty of culinary delights too -- Gevora Kitchen will offer all-day dining, whilst Highest View Restaurant promises panoramic views from the hotel rooftop.
The bedrooms are kitted out with luxuries.
Despite the dizzy heights at Gevora -- the building isn't the world's highest hotel.
That honor goes to The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong -- a five-star hotel which sits way up on the 102nd to 118th floors of the 488-meter International Commerce Centre.
The Gevora Hotel has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's tallest hotel -- and with that honor in hand, it's open for bookings.
Guests can enjoy this pool with a view.
"We are very excited to open the doors to Gevora Hotel. It has been a passion project and finally we are ready to share our vision with the world," says Jairaj Gorsia, General Manager of Gevora Hotel, in a statement.
"We have created a unique formula which raises four-star hospitality to new heights and look forward to offering unforgettable stays."
Gevora Hotel, 101 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; +971 4 524 0000
