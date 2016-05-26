World's 25 most popular amusement parks

(CNN) — Mickey Mouse reigns again.

The world's most famous mouse house has topped the list of the world's 25 most popular theme and amusement parks.

The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida welcomed more than 20.4 million visitors in 2015, a 6% increase of over 2014, according to a report released Wednesday.

Amusement park attendance is increasing around the world.

There were 235.6 million visits to the top 25 theme and amusement parks worldwide in 2015, up 5.4% from 2014, according to the Themed Entertainment Association/AECOM 10th annual global attractions attendance report.

The index ranks the 25 most-visited amusement and theme parks around the world, based on attendance figures compiled by AECOM, a global consulting firm.

"The growth we've seen this year is tremendous for a relatively mature industry," said John Robinett, senior vice president, economics, AECOM, in a statement.

"Over our 10 years of tracking the industry, we have seen steady improvements in business volume (despite a global recession) the introduction of exciting new technologies and continued internationalization of the attractions world."

Disney dominated the list.

Disney parks in the United States, Europe and Asia held seven of the top 10 parks and 10 of the top 25 spots.

Universal Studios two parks in the top 10 list and three in the top 25 list, while SeaWorld had just one.

Visits to parks are increasing all around the world.

The top 20 North American theme/amusement parks reported 146 million visits last year, up 5.9% from 2014.

The top 20 Asian theme/amusement parks reported 131 million visits last year, up 6.9% from 2014.

There were 61 million visits to parks in Europe, the Middle East and Africa last year, up 2.8% from 2014.

Here are the top 25 most popular amusement and theme parks around the world in 2015:

1. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S.

2. Disneyland, Anaheim, California, U.S.

3. Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo, Japan

4. Universal Studios Japan, Osaka, Japan

5. Tokyo Disney Sea, Tokyo, Japan

6. Epcot at Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida, U.S.

7. Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida

8. Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, FL, U.S.

9. Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, Marne-la-Vallee, France

10. Universal Studios at Universal Orlando, FL, U.S.

11. Disney's California Adventure, Anaheim, CA, U.S.

12. Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando, FL, U.S.

13. Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Hengqin, China

14. Everland, Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea

15. Ocean Park, Hong Kong

16. Lotte World, Seoul, South Korea

17. Hangzhou Songcheng Park, Hangzhou, China

18. Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City, CA, U.S.

19. Hong Kong Disneyland, Hong Kong

20. Nagashima Spa Land, Kuwana, Japan

21. Europa-Park, Rust, Germany

22. SeaWorld Florida, Orlando, FL, U.S.

23. Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, Denmark

24. De Efteling, Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands