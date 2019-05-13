Is this the world's most expensive cup of coffee?

(CNN) — Coffee aficionados are willing to shell out big bucks for the perfect cup of coffee. But Californians may be taking it to the next level.

A single cup of coffee just sold for $75 at Klatch Coffee's new San Francisco location, which hosted a tasting over the weekend.

Klatch purchased 10 pounds of the beans, which is just 10% of the 100 pounds that was auctioned off worldwide at the Best of Panama green coffee auction hosted by the Specialty Coffee Association of Panama in 2018.

"This coffee is not over roasted like what you get at other places. It's roasted how coffee used to be roasted back in the day," Bo Thiara, co-owner of Klatch's new Northern California location, told KGO.