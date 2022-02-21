The world’s biggest cruise ship is making its debut

Setting sail: Wonder of the Seas will begin operating five- to seven-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the Caribbean in March before launching Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Rome in May.

Impressive features: Wonder of the Seas features eight on-board neighborhoods spread over 18 decks.

Covid disruption: The ship was originally scheduled for delivery in 2021, but this was pushed back due to delays brought about by the global pandemic.

Innovative vessel: "From planning to delivery, we've utilized our expertise across Royal Caribbean, as well as incorporating our guest's suggestions and travel partner feedback to create something truly awe-inspiring," adds Tamis.

Floating city: A rendering of the 18-deck cruise ship, which was delivered last month.

Welcome addition: "We're excited to introduce guests across the world to Wonder of the Seas and its world-class features after a six-year-long process," Mark Tamis, senior vice president of hotel operations at Royal Caribbean International tells CNN Travel. This rendering of the pool deck shows what life could be like on board Wonder of the Seas.

Huge vessel: The 236,857-ton vessel was built at Royal Caribbean's Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, over three years.

Top amenities: Its on-board features include what's described as the "tallest slide at sea," a 10-deck-high zip line and bars such as The Vue, pictured in a computer generated image.

Maiden journey: A rendering of the 1,188-foot vessel, which can accommodate up to 6,988 guests, and is due to begin its debut voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean on March 4.

Record-breaking ship: Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, is finally ready to welcome passengers.

CNN —

It’s been three years in the making, but the world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers.

Measuring a staggering 1,188 feet, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas was delivered last month and is due to begin its maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean on March 4.

The 18-deck cruise ship was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, and has capacity for 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members.

A rendering of the Wonder of the Seas, which is the world's largest cruise ship. Royal Caribbean

Innovative ship

“We’re excited to introduce guests across the world to Wonder of the Seas and its world-class features after a six-year-long process,” Mark Tamis, senior vice president of hotel operations at Royal Caribbean International tells CNN Travel.

“From planning to delivery, we’ve utilized our expertise across Royal Caribbean, as well as incorporating our guest’s suggestions and travel partner feedback to create something truly awe-inspiring.”

The ship will begin operating five- to seven-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean in March before launching Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Rome in May.

Wonder of the Seas comprises eight neighborhoods, one of which contains over 20,000 real plants, and its on-board features include what’s described as the “tallest slide at sea,” as well as a 10-deck-high zip line and a huge poolside movie screen.

Covid disruptions

Wonder of the Seas during the start of its physical construction at Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in France. Bernard Biger/Chantiers de l'Atlantique/Royal Caribbean

“We’ve always prided ourselves on offering guests the best and most innovative ships to give them a truly extraordinary experience. Wonder encompasses all of that,” adds Tamis.

The ship was originally scheduled for delivery in 2021, but this was pushed back due to delays brought about by the global pandemic.

The cruise line industry has faced constant disruption over the past two years as a result of Covid-19. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed cruise travel up to the highest-risk level in late December, indicating that the risk for Covid-19 was “very high” due to an increase in infections among cruise passengers and crew after the emergence of the Omicron variant.

In January 2022, the health agency’s Covid guidance became optional for a large number of cruise ships. This month, the CDC lowered the risk level from Level 4 to Level 3, which means that its advice is now that people should be fully up to date with their Covid vaccinations before traveling.

Wonder of the Seas features eight on board neighborhoods spread over 18 decks. Royal Caribbean

Welcome addition

The rules under the CDC’s conditional sailing order, which ended on January 15, required 95% of both passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated to sail in most circumstances, while some cruise lines required vaccination for all passengers and crew.

Royal Caribbean paused operations on some of its ships, including Symphony of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas, in January due to “Covid-related circumstances around the world.”

The cruise line currently requires all guests aged 12 and over to be fully vaccinated, while those aged over two must submit a negative Covid-19 test before sailing. All guests aged two and up are required to be masked in most public indoor spaces.

The fifth and newest of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class vessels, Wonder of the Seas is one of several brand new cruise ships that are set to hit the waters in the coming weeks and months.

Discovery Princess, the newest addition to the Princess Cruises fleet, was handed over at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Meanwhile, Disney Wish, the first new cruise ship Disney has built in ten years, is due to be delivered this summer, while Silversea Cruises’ new luxury cruise ship Silver Dawn is scheduled for a spring debut.