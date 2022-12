Giant aquarium housing 1,500 fish bursts in Berlin, injuring 2 people

Berlin (CNN) — A 46-foot-high aquarium that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst Friday morning, injuring at least two people and sending a flood of water and debris onto a nearby street, police and firefighters in central Berlin have said.

The AquaDom aquarium is located in the foyer of a Radisson Collection hotel, in the DomAquarée business and leisure complex.

Emergency services were forced to shut a major road. Michele Tantussi/Reuters

"In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage (...) two people were injured by glass splinters," Berlin police said on Twitter.

The city's fire service tweeted that 100 firefighters had been deployed to the scene. ''The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking'', the tweet said, adding ''the situation is not clear at the moment.''

Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey said on Twitter that around 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water had leaked from the AquaDom.

Fire department spokesman Adrian Wentzel told CNN affiliate NTV that the incident happened around 5:50 a.m. local time. Wentzel said glass and other debris were swept out of the hotel onto the nearby street. Emergency services were forced to shut a major road next to the building because of the large volume of water flooding out. Wentzel said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

Footage shared by hotel guests on social media on Friday shows extensive damage to the giant structure, with glass and debris covering the floor.

"Just chaos. The whole aquarium burst and what's left is total devastation. Lots of dead fish, debris. It is quite a drama," a hotel guest told Reuters

Radisson Hotels said on its website that guests would be relocated and the hotel was closed until further notice.

Authorities have not yet commented on the fate of the fish.

