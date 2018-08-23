(CNN) — Sometimes the world can seem like a giant Netflix watch list: Your to-do list gets longer and longer, and there's still new stuff to check out.

And now TIME magazine has added to your cultural anxiety by revealing its first list of the World's Greatest Places , which showcases 100 destinations it says are "breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering visitors an extraordinary experience."

Oh no, back to the drawing board, right?

Not so fast. You might not have to refill your bucket list just yet.

If you've been paying close attention to CNN Travel and CNN Style over the past couple of years, you'll already have most of the destinations earmarked. Clever you.

Here's our pick of TIME's Greatest Places, with links to our original stories and videos. And if you're still ravenous for zeitgeist, you can check out the full 2018 list on TIME

To visit:

We said: "Featuring an all-white futuristic design and a luminous spherical auditorium, the new 33,700-square-meter structure has been attracting bumper crowds since it opened in October [2017]".

We said: "Inspired by daughter, dad builds water park for people with disabilities."

-- Golden Bridge , Ba Na Hills, Vietnam

We said: "A pair of giant hands lift the ribbon-like Golden Bridge up in the air above Vietnam's Trường Sơn Mountains. Set more than 1,400m above sea level, the bridge incorporates eight spans and extends 150m long."

On a hillside in Vietnam, giant hands extend, holding a new steel bridge. Designed by TA Landscape Architecture, the bridge has attracted scores of visitors since opening.

We said: "The 12-acre Orlando park -- six years in the making -- is set in an area of Pandora not seen in the film. But thanks to [James] Cameron's obsessive attention to detail -- truly, Tolkien would have been jealous -- the entire planet has been extensively charted."

Walt Disney World's newest land based on James Cameron's "Avatar" is open to the public. It's a huge investment, and possibly a huge risk, for Disney.

We said: "The Elbphilharmonie is Hamburg's new world-class concert hall, a collaboration between acoustician and architect."

The Elbphilharmonie is Hamburg's new world-class concert hall, a collaboration between acoustician and architect.

We said: "The modern art museum hoping to send Indonesian art global."

We said: "Exploring the watery depths of the ocean is already an unforgettable experience, but now swimmers off the coast of northwest Florida can view incredible art while they're submerged below seas."

We said: "Giant sequoias on view at Yosemite after three-year project."

Explore the wonders of the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias in Yosemite National Park.

We said: "Formerly the Central Police Station compound, Tai Kwun has reopened as a cultural hotspot."

We said: "Al-Qarawiyyin -- world's oldest library -- gets facelift in Fez, Morocco."

Fez's ancient library al-Qarawiyyin contains thousands of precious manuscripts, once kept behind an elaborate 16th century security system.

We said: "The Victoria and Albert Museum in China signals a new design for Shenzhen."

We said: "New public saunas like Löyly and Allas are bringing this age-old tradition to the masses."

We said: "This new lynching memorial rewrites American history."

Civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson shows CNN's Nia-Malika Henderson around a new memorial and museum in Montgomery, Alabama that names some of the over 4,000 lynching victims in America.

We said: "Temple to ancient Roman cult resurrected beneath London."

We said: "When the Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors [in November 2017], it was the culmination of 10 years of work and fulfillment of the United Arab Emirates' lofty cultural ambitions."

When the Louvre Abu Dhabi finally opened its doors on Nov 11. 2017, it was the culmination of ten years work and the fulfillment of the UAE's lofty cultural ambitions.

We said: "Located outside of Guiyang, the Oriental Science Fiction Valley features 35 virtual reality attractions ranging from roller coasters to sci-fi simulators and interactive shooting rides."

-- Governors Island , New York City, New York

We said: "Governors Island is a maritime park unlike any other in the city. [...] On any given Sunday in summer, the island has the feel of an urban day camp."

Explore New York City's ever-changing waterfront with New York magazine architecture critic Justin Davidson, author of "Magnetic City: A Walking Companion to New York."

We said: "Does the UAE need another theme park? Abu Dhabi thinks it does. [It's opened] the doors to its new billion-dollar Warner Bros. World, one of the largest indoor theme parks ever built."

CNN's Becky Anderson takes a tour of the new billion-dollar Warner Bros. World in Abu Dhabi, one of the largest indoor theme parks ever built.

-- Zeitz MOCAA , Cape Town, South Africa

We said: "Thomas Heatherwick's studio transforms a South African grain silo into a striking new museum."

Renowned architect Thomas Heatherwick unveils South Africa's new Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA), set to open this month.

To stay

We said: "Luxury meets history in an India hotel."

We said: "Maldives to open 'world's first' underwater hotel residence."

We said: "This hotel in a 17th-century building on the Place de la Concorde is about as central as it gets."

We said: "After 27 years of being built and rebuilt each winter, northern Sweden's ICEHOTEL 365 will be the first frozen accommodation to stay open year-round."

Sweden's ICEHOTEL is made solely out of snow and ice and will use sustainable architecture to stay open during summer months.

We said: "For many people visiting Iceland, a trip to the steamy waters of the Blue Lagoon is the highlight. Now that highlight could be about to get even better."

Thought to be bubbling with health benefits, this nutrient-rich water in Iceland's Blue lagoon draws people from all over the world.

We said: "The ship's record-breaking size isn't its only claim to fame. The Symphony of the Seas is home to the tallest waterslide at sea, the ocean's fastest Internet and more works of art than the Louvre has paintings."

Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas has 18 decks, 2,759 cabins, a terrifyingly tall slide and plenty to do with or without the kids.

To eat and drink:

We said: "Serving only 10 diners at a time, Ultraviolet offers high-concept Western cuisine in a high-tech private dining room."

CNN's Kristie Lu Stout experiences "immersive dining" at Ultraviolet in Shanghai with chef Paul Pairet in this CNN original.

We said: " Abrooklyntraveler says Tsuta, in Toshima, serves the best ramen she's ever had. No surprise there though, given [in 2015] it became the world's first Michelin-starred ramen shop."

We said: "While [Chef Virgilo Martinez] says it would be easy to use products from other countries, Central's very existence is based on the diversity of Peru's extensive larder, which spans the Pacific ocean, the Amazon and the Andes."

We said: "[The Grey] has been the talk of the town and lauded by national press for its role in putting Savannah on the foodie map. This praise is the result of [Mashama] Bailey's distinctive approach to Southern cuisine as well as the thoughtful, visceral design of its space."

Chef and Savannah transplant Mashama Bailey shows visitors her idea of a perfect day exploring the Georgia city.

We said: "Five years ago, few people would have put trying Slovenian food on their bucket list. But [Chef Ana Roš] has thrust the Central European nation into the global limelight with her visionary gastronomy."