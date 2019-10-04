This robot photographer will take your profile pic for you

(CNN) — Why use your own arm to take selfies when you have a robot to do it for you? Meet the world's first robotic photographer: " Selfiebot " created by Australian investor Enrico Penzo.

This multi-functional six-foot-tall robot is an elevated photo booth, videographer and a photo printer all-in-one. Hence, It is a robotic platform catering to the event industry.

Created in 2017, Selfiebot is made of a ring light attached to a tablet computer connecting a digital camera on wheels.

AI-powered conversational interface offers a fully customizable speech function to interact with the crowd to take snapshots and videos. Users can simply tap on the monitor to activate the photo-taking function.

Selfiebot can send you your photo via SMS or email, making it easy to share on social media. Selfiebot

"Selfiebot is a solution for the lack of mobility in the traditional photo booths and avoid awkward interactions between photographer and guests in public events," Penzo, creator of the robot, wrote on his blog.

Photos and videos taken can be sent through email or SMS or be printed on the spot. The robot can be furthered customized upon request with photo overlays, animated gifs and custom logo branding.

Related content Dutch tulip growers beg selfie-taking millennials to stop trampling their flowers