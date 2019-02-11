(CNN) — Just when you thought superyacht designs couldn't get any more extravagant, along comes one to blow the others clean out of the water.

The Valkyrie Project envisages a spectacular, sleek vessel loaded with super-cool luxurious entertainment features that -- with a length of 229 meters (751 feet) -- would be the world's largest superyacht.

And the best part? You won't need to be a billionaire to get on board.

Valkyrie is the work of Chulhun Park , chief designer at Latvia's Latitude Yachts.

"I was determined to design a visually unique yacht which would stand out from a fleet," Park tells CNN Travel.

The South Korean's concept includes an on-board casino, theater, art gallery and convention hall, which will all be open to the public.

"Most people consider superyachts to be exclusive properties of billionaires to display their wealth," he says. "However, such a hub would essentially be floating architecture utilized by the public."

If built, this whopping vessel would easily eclipse the 180 meter length of the world's current largest superyacht, Azzam -- believed to be owned by United Arab Emirates President Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Crazy-cool design

Chulhun Park designed Valkyrie as a floating entertainment hub. Courtesy Chulhun Park

Park came up with the idea for Valkyrie while studying for his masters degree at the Royal College of Art in London.

It became his thesis project, supported by Monaco-based yacht designers Palmer Johnson Yachts, which employed Park before he moved to Latitude Yachts.

Park collaborated with Palmer Johnson Yachts. Courtesy Chulhun Park

Valkyrie is based on Palmer Johnson's copyrighted trimaran hull, a structure that Park says lessens drag while cruising at high speeds and offers greater stability.

"Below the water line is designed by Palmer Johnson Yachts and above water line is designed by Chulhun Park," the designer explains.

Valkyrie would accommodate 52 guests in 26 cabins, alongside 92 crew members in 46 cabins -- although Park adds that it could hold many more day visitors.

Park, pictured, designed the yacht while studying at the Royal College of Art in London. Courtesy Chulhun Park

The main material would be steel or aluminum hull and a carbon fiber superstructure.

Currently, it's just a design -- but Park says he's confident it could become reality.

"There has been genuine interest in the project," he confirms.