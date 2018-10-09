DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
Melbourne, Australia, bartender named world's best

Marnie Hunter, CNNUpdated 9th October 2018
Bartender of the year
(CNN) — Orlando Marzo from Australia bested more than 10,000 bartenders from around the world to win the 2018 World Class competition, the 10th such bartending showdown put on by spirits company Diageo.
The newly named World Class Global Bartender of the Year participated in a six-month competition involving hundreds of challenges that culminated in a four-day final in Berlin.
By October 8, the competition's final day, the field of 56 finalists had been whittled down to just four contenders, representing the United States, Great Britain, Turkey and Australia.
Marzo, who works at Melbourne's Lûmé restaurant, came out on top.
"The Zacapa aperitif he made for the 'Before and After' challenge was one of the best I've ever tasted," said World Class judge Lauren Mote.
Kaitlyn Stewart is the 2017 world's best bartender. Orlando Marzo won the 2018 title on October 8.
Marzo will travel as a Diageo representative in the coming year, judging competitions and mixing innovative drinks around the world.
Marzo follows two consecutive female best bartender titleholders, Jennifer Le Nechet of France in 2016 and Kaitlyn Stewart of Canada in 2017.
Diageo's brands include Johnnie Walker, Ketel One, Bulleit, Tanqueray and Guinness.
