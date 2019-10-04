DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayVideo
The world's best bar for 2019 revealed

Maureen O'Hare, CNNUpdated 4th October 2019
Paradiso
(CNN) — New York real estate may be plummeting, but there's one spot in Greenwich Village where space remains at a premium: Dante, a 104-year-old hostelry that's just been voted top of the World's 50 Best Bar list for 2019.
The historic bar, which originally opened as Caffe Dante in 1915, has been a hot ticket since it was reopened in 2015 by its current owners, Australians Linden Pride and Natalie Hudson, along with creative director Naren Young.
North London's Roundhouse, a Victorian railway shed turned arts venue, was filled to the rafters Thursday night with the creative forces behind the world's greatest bars, with the winning 50 representing 26 cities across 21 countries.
"What we really strive for is hospitality and looking after people," Dante's creative director Naren Young said while accepting the award from the evening's host Mark Durden-Smith.
Dante serves up Negronis, martinis and all manner of spritzes in a convivial white-tiled space, along with the kind of Italian specialties we've come to expect -- burrata, ricotta, focaccia, salumi, lasagna, meatballs -- all with a contemporary presentation and feel.
It's one of six New York bars on the 2019 list, with The NoMad (No.4) and Attaboy (No.7) both appearing in the Top 10. Masa Urushido's Katana Kitten, a Japanese-style bar in the West Village, helmed by Masa Urushido, was awarded Best New Opening.
The UK was also well represented, with 10 bars on this year's list. Venerable institutions The Connaught (No.2) and The Savoy (No. 5) were the highest placed, while the more modern Three Sheets -- a stripped-down East London venue with a simple three-part menu divided by strength and flavor -- has been making waves in its three years since opening.
There were a record 17 new entries in this year's list, with Peru's Carnaval the Highest New Entry of all. Loud cheering and chants of "Ole Ole!" broke out in the room for Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires, which was No.3 on the list, rising an impressive 11 places.
But the highest climber of all was Madrid's Salmon Guru -- it swam upstream 28 places, to 19th place.
Singapore led the way in Asia, with six entries in all, including Atlas, named Best Bar in Asia.
Hong Kong's The Old Man -- which has cocktails inspired by American author Ernest Hemingway -- and its Singaporean offshoot both had good showings as well.

The world's 50 best bars

1. Dante (New York City)
2. Connaught Bar (London)
3. Florería Atlántico (Buenos Aires)
4. The NoMad (New York)
5. American Bar (London)
6. The Clumsies (Athens)
7. Attaboy (New York City)
8. Atlas (Singapore)
9. The Old Man (Hong Kong)
10. Licorería Limantour (Mexico City)
11. Manhattan (Singapore)
12. Native (Singapore)
13. Carnaval (Lima)
14. Katana Kitten (New York City)
15. Guilhotina (São Paulo)
16. Three Sheets (London)
17. Himkok (Oslo)
18. High Five (Tokyo)
19. Salmón Gurú (Madrid)
20. Paradiso (Barcelona)
21. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei)
22. The Dead Rabbit (New York City)
23. Coupette (London)
24. The SG Club (Tokyo)
25. Dr. Stravinsky (Barcelona)
26. Employees Only (New York City)
27. El Copitas (St. Petersburg)
28. Scout (London)
29. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)
30. Operation Dagger (Singapore)
31. Baba Au Rum (Athens)
32. La Factoría, (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
33. Presidente (Buenos Aires)
34. Schumann's (Munich)
35. Speak Low (Shanghai)
36. Little Red Door (Paris)
37. Linje Tio (Stockholm)
38. The Old Man (Singapore)
39. Lyaness (London)
40. Happiness Forgets (London)
41. Swift (London)
42. Trick Dog (San Francisco)
43. Maybe Sammy (Sydney)
44. 1930 (Milan)
45. Sober Company (Shanghai)
46. Electric Bing Sutt (Beirut)
47. Kwānt (London)
48. Artesian (London)
49. Coa (Hong Kong)
50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy (Rome)
