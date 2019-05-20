(CNN) — What makes a superyacht the best of the best?

Streamlined design? Underwater lodges? Commitment to eco-friendly travel? Infinity pools?

If you're part of the elite 1% and currently masterminding your next mega luxe vessel, you could do worse than check out the swanky yachts that BOAT International crowned winners of the World Superyacht Awards 2019.

From groundbreaking technical feats to fine-crafted interiors, these yachts are some of the most enviable -- and priciest -- in the world.

Big winners

Oceanco's Black Pearl won big at the awards. Courtesy Oceanco

The big winners were the much-talked-about "eco" superyacht Black Pearl and the 90-meter swanky motor yacht DAR -- both these vessels won two prizes over the course of the ceremony.

Oceanco's Black Pearl, delivered in 2018, is part of a new generation of superyachts concerned with their environmental impact.

It's got three spectacular black sails that can be set in just seven minutes.

The yacht's capable of traveling the Atlantic without fuel, but it's also got a diesel-electric hybrid system.

Blakc Pearl cuts a striking figure. Courtesy Oceanco

Black Pearl cuts a striking figure on the ocean, harking back to sailing days of old while simultaneously bringing superyachts into the 21st century.

The vessel was given the gongs for Sailing Yacht of the Year and Sailing Yachts 60m and Above.

"Black Pearl is a truly cutting edge yacht -- and a new benchmark for the industry," says Boat International in a statement.

Oceanco's DAR, pictured, also did well at the awards. Courtesy Francisco Martinez/George Ajoury/ BOAT International's World Superyacht Awards 2019, in association with Oyster Yachts

Oceanco's DAR took home the prize for Motor Yacht of the Year, praised for its "shark-like" exterior and on-board waterfall.

DAR also got the award for Displacement Motor Yachts 2,000GT and Above -- a category examining the world's largest superyachts.

The boat's 400 meters of darkened glass panels were praised by the judges for allowing both incredible panoramas and privacy.

"We are thankful to all of the team members and myriad individuals responsible for the execution of both of these yachts," said Marcel Onkenhout, CEO of Oceanco.

"Moreover, we are thankful for the trust given to us by the Owners of Black Pearl and DAR to build the extraordinary yachts that they envisioned."

Amazing journeys

Rosehearty, pictured, took an incredible journey through Antarctica. Courtesy Jerry Herring/ BOAT International's World Superyacht Awards 2019, in association with Oyster Yachts

Superyacht Rosehearty, owned by American retail developer Joey Kaempfer, won the Voyager's Award -- in recognition of a recent Antarctic odyssey taking in King George Island, Trinity Island, Melchior Islands, Port Lockroy and Palmer Station.

Yacht conversions were also recognized -- Dream, once a cruise ship and now a personal luxury yacht, won in that category.

Judges were impressed by the vessel's helipad basketball court and modern interiors.

The 39-meter G2 superyacht won the Refitted Yachts category -- its recent renovation added a larger open deck space and dining room.

Dream, pictured, was once a cruise ship and is now a personal yacht. Courtesy Frederic Ducout/ BOAT International's World Superyacht Awards 2019, in association with Oyster Yachts

The Awards were presented at a ceremony in London , in the UK.

"We're very privileged and proud to bring the superyacht community together, year on year, to officially honor and celebrate the world's most exceptional yachts, the teams behind their creation and their owners," said Tony Euden, co-chief executive officer at BOAT International.

"All those involved in this year's entries deserve to be highlighted for their outstanding work and the winners should be immensely proud of their successes."

Full list of winners

Motor Yacht of the Year: DAR (Oceanco)

Sailing Yacht of the Year: Black Pearl (Oceanco)

Voyager's Award: Rosehearty (Perini Navi)

Converted Yachts: Dream (Halic Shipyard, conversion: Olympic Yacht Services)

Rebuilt Yachts: Haida 1929 (Krupp Germaniawerft, rebuild: Pendennis)

Refitted Yachts: G2 (Vitters, refit: Pendennis)

Sailing Yachts 30m to 59.9m: Vijonara (Pendennis)

Sailing Yachts 60m and Above: Black Pearl (Oceanco)

Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts 30m to 32.9m: RJ (Arcadia Yachts)

Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts 33m to 39.9m: Brigadoon (Moonen Yachts)

Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts 40m and Above: Utopia IV (Rossinavi)

Displacement Motor Yachts Below 299GT: Mimi La Sardine (Cantiere delle Marche)

Displacement Motor Yachts Between 300GT and 499GT - 30m to 47.9m: Viatoris (Conrad Shipyard)

Displacement Motor Yachts Between 300GT and 499GT - 48m and Above: Cecilia (Wider)

Displacement Motor Yachts between 500GT and 1,999GT: Spectre (Benetti)

Displacement Motor Yachts 2,000GT and Above: DAR (Oceanco)