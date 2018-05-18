(CNN) — If 2017 felt a bit like being stuck on a never ending roller coaster of news, it's no surprise we sought out real roller coasters to escape and unwind.
A new report indicates that the previous 12 months were a great year for the theme park industry, with overall attendance at top attractions up 4.7% from 2016.
An incredible 20,450,000 visitors headed through its doors, according to numbers compiled by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and the Economics practice at AECOM. The top 25 together brought in nearly 244 million visitors.
Happy places
Is the Magic Kingdom your happy place?
Gene Duncan/Disney Parks via Getty Images
More than 50 years after Walt Disney created his original Disneyland as a "happy place" to escape the toils of normal life, Disney Parks continue to dominate the theme park world.
Tokyo Disneyland took the number three spot in the list.
Courtesy YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images
The Disney brand grew 3.0% in 2017 and dominates the top five, with the original Disneyland in Anaheim, California taking the second spot and Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disneysea coming in at three and five respectively. Immersive experiences continue to be popular and the trend seems set to run and run with exciting future plans including Disney's in-development Star-Wars themed lands.
Growing market
Immersive worlds such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter remain favorites.
DAVID SPRAGUE/Universal Studios Hollywood
In Europe, Disneyland Paris still leads the pack -- but other iconic parks still performed strongly. The fairy-tale-themed Efteling, in the Netherlands, was at 23, and Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens, which dates back to 1843, was at 24.
Tivoli Gardens in Copehagen, Dnemark, dates back to 1843.
"Throughout Europe, we see an active and growing industry with ongoing investment and merger and acquisition activity," says Margreet Papamichael, a director at AECOM.
The report also highlights the world's most popular water parks, with China's Chimelong Water Park nabbing the number one spot with 2,690,000 visitors.
"On the whole, 2017 reflected a return to healthy growth with significant capital expenditures in the industry, both in traditional attractions, attraction-adjacent hotels, and new, [intellectual property]-branded indoor attractions," says John Robinett, AECOM's senior vice president, Americas.
"With stabilized global economies, and significant planning occurring now for future investment, prospects look good for the industry in the short- to mid-term."
World's most popular amusement and theme parks
1. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US
2. Disneyland, Anaheim, California, US
3. Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo, Japan
4. Universal Studios Japan, Osaka, Japan
5. Tokyo Disney Sea, Tokyo, Japan
6. Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida
7. Epcot at Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US
8. Shanghai Disneyland, Shanghai, China
9. Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US
10. Universal Studios at Universal Orlando, Florida, US
11. Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Hengqin, China
12. Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, Marne-la-Vallee, France
13. Disney California Adventure, Anaheim, California, US
14. Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando, Florida, US
15. Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal City, California, US
16. Lotte World, Seoul, South Korea
17. Everland, Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea
18. Hong Kong Disneyland, Hong Kong
19. Nagashima Spa Land, Kuwana, Japan
20. Ocean Park, Hong Kong
21. Europa-Park, Rust, Germany
22. Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris, France
23. Efteling, Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands
24. Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, Denmark
25. Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore