Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

CNN —

European low-cost carrier Wizz Air is is to suspend flights to Moldova because of concerns over airspace safety.

The move, effective from March 14, comes as tensions have been mounting in Moldova amid claims Russia’s aggression against neighboring Ukraine is spilling over the border.

Moldovan and Ukrainian authorities have said that Russian missiles have crossed into Moldovan airspace several times during the course of the war – most recently on February 10.

“As a result of recent developments in Moldova and the high, but not imminent, risk in the country’s airspace, Wizz Air has taken the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all flights to Chisinau starting on March 14,” the Hungarian-based airline said in a statement on Monday.

The company didn’t specify the recent developments it was referring to.

Wizz Air’s website now shows that flights to Chisinau International Airport beyond March 14 are scheduled to land at Iasi, in Romania.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu has accused Russia of using “saboteurs” to stoke unrest during a period of political instability, echoing similar warnings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.