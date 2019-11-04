The 1-ton 'Wizard Rock' has magically returned to an Arizona national forest

(CNN) — The 1-ton "Wizard Rock" that seemingly evaporated into thin air has returned to the Arizona national forest where it was stolen, in what can only be assumed as an act of magic.

A forest employee patrolling the basin where the boulder once sat, found the boulder had suddenly reappeared nearly one month after it was reported missing, Prescott National Forest officials said

"We are thrilled the Wizard Rock was returned, and are grateful that whoever took it was conscientious enough to give it back to the public," said Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District, in a statement.

Prescott National Forest's beloved Wizard Rock is back and "boulder" than ever. Forest officials were thrilled to stumble upon it, returned to its original spot. US Forest Service/Prescott National Forest via Facebook

The slab of black rock with streaks of white quartz holds special meaning to local geology enthusiasts, forest officials said. It's greeted passing motorists along scenic Highway 89 for years and makes for a strong selfie setting.

Its disappearance confounded rangers. The stunning chunk of stone weighs about the same as a small car, so discreetly lifting it would've required some extreme effort.

It's also illegal to remove minerals from national forests without a permit, so whoever managed to remove it would've faced up to $5,000 in fines or six months in jail (or both) if they hadn't returned it.

That was probably enough to prompt the rock borrowers to return it to its original spot.