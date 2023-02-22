Almost 700 flights were canceled in the United States on Wednesday as a forecast three-day winter storm hits the country.
Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport and Denver International Airport were the most heavily affected, according to early data from flight tracking site FlightAware, while Chicago O’Hare International Airport has also experienced disruption.
As of 6:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, a total of 688 flights in and out of the US had been canceled, while US carrier Denver Airlines has canceled 140 flights so far, according to FlightAware.
The flight disruption comes after winter weather alerts were issued across 29 states, including California, Minnesota, with warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet.
The Minneapolis area of Minnesota is at risk of picking up at least 15 inches of snow, with the the National Weather Service in Minnesota’s Twin Cities warning that the powerful storm “will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday through Thursday.”
CNN’s Aya Elamroussi also contributed to this article