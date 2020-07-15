This site lets you peer out of other people's windows, and the views are stunning

(CNN) — The view from your window may have lost its luster since the start of the pandemic, especially if you've looked out at the same scenery since March. So why not peer out of someone else's window?

The website Window Swap opens up other people's windows and lets the internet peek the view. It's becoming a popular respite for users around the world from the mundanity of isolation.

Site visitors are randomly shown views from different locales, all filmed from inside people's homes and out their windows.

Footage is submitted by users across the world. There are babbling brooks in Bavaria, sunsets in São Paulo and a rainy New York from 20 floors up. No two views are alike, even when they're filmed in the same place.

The founders of the site -- Singapore creatives and husband-and-wife duo Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam -- called it their "quarantine project."

Ranjit told Campaign Asia-Pacific, a regional marketing and communications publication, that she and her husband created Window Swap to "beat [their] lockdown blues."

"Because, let's face it, it's going to be a while before we travel again and wake up to a new view outside our windows," she said. "So until then, why not voyeuristically travel by looking out of somebody else's window for a while?"

It's calming to see how other people are spending their period of isolation, if not a little jealousy-inducing (those spacious balconies! Brisk breezes! Views for miles!).