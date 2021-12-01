DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
Incredible images shortlisted for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award

Jack Guy, CNNPublished 1st December 2021
(CNN) — Curious meerkats, a rescued Amazon river dolphin and a school of barracudas feature on the shortlist of images for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice competition, and fans can vote for their favorite.
The 25 images are currently on display at an exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London until voting ends on February 2, 2022, according to a press release from the museum.
The winner will have their photograph showcased at the exhibition until June 5, the museum noted.
Other shortlisted photos include a female orangutan looking after her excitable baby, a grizzly bear fishing for salmon, and a herd of elephants protecting their young.
"The People's Choice Award offers striking observations of nature and our relationship with it, sparking our curiosity and strengthening our connection with the natural world," said Natalie Cooper, a researcher at the Natural History Museum and member of the judging panel, in a statement.
"It's an incredible challenge to pick just one of these images, so we're looking forward to discovering which wild moment emerges as the public's favourite."
More than 50,000 entries were received from 95 countries for this year's competition.
In October, French underwater photographer Laurent Ballesta was crowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021. His winning photo showed camouflage groupers exiting their milky cloud of eggs and sperm in a biosphere reserve in Fakarava, French Polynesia.
