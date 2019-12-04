Breathtaking images shortlisted for Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award

London (CNN) — A leopard bathing in the sun. Polar bear cubs playing on their parent's lap. A pair of mice fighting for a crumb on a empty subway platform.

These are just some of the 25 images shortlisted for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People's Choice Award -- chosen from more than 48,000 entries from 100 countries -- which has launched online.

Losing the fight by Aaron Gekoski, UK. Damon Copeland/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Other photographs highlight how humans exploit animals, including one of an orangutan wearing boxing gloves.

What a poser by Clement Mwangi, Kenya. Clement Mwangi/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Wildlife photography fans from around the world can vote for their favorite image, with the competition closing on February 4 and the winner announced later that month.

The competition is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum , London.

Station squabble by Sam Rowley, UK. Sam Rowley/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

It is an annual competition and this year it is being run in conjunction with Panasonic UK.

In a statement, the Natural History Museum said the award is supposed to remind people about the consequences of human activity on the environment and to encourage them to look after the planet.

Tim Littlewood, executive director of science at the Natural History Museum and a competition judge, added that the photographs are intended to make viewers see the natural world differently.

Tender play by Steve Levi, USA. Steve Levi/Wildlife Photographer of the Year