Which South Florida airport should I fly into?

There are countless reasons to jet off to South Florida -- for a glam getaway in South Beach , a vacation with the kids in Fort Lauderdale, a visit to Grandma in Boca Raton or even a multigenerational, gang's-all-here cruise to the Caribbean. But first things first: You have to get there.

So, which airport is the best when you travel

No matter which one you pick, you'll be within driving distance of the other counties. And, if you don't want to drive, the relatively new Brightline train (soon to be Virgin Trains USA) is an affordable alternative for traveling between Palm Beach Fort Lauderdale and Miami

The exception to this easy breezy South Florida connection is Key West. If you're heading to Key West or one of the lower Florida Keys , it's best to fly directly into Key West International Airport as the drive from Miami can take up to four hours, much of it on a one-lane highway. (Though it's a lovely drive if you have time and patience with slow drivers).

Whichever South Florida airport you choose, be aware that hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 1 and even less serious tropical storms can cause domino-effect delays into the area.

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Located in: West of downtown Miami, about a 15- to 20-minute drive from most parts of the city.

Choose it if: You're heading anywhere in Miami, including Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and from You're heading anywhere in Miami, including Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and from Miami Beach up to Bal Harbour. This is also your main connection for flights to the Caribbean, South America and much of Europe. And it's the airport to fly into if your cruise departs from PortMiami

Reconsider if: You can't handle long walks (or Skytrain rides) through the terminals or large crowds of people. Concourse D alone has 60 gates.

Worst thing about airport: With so many international arrivals, immigration and customs lines can be long. Check-in and security lines often are, too.

Best thing about airport: The excellent Cuban coffee and pastry shops throughout the terminals. There's a reason you'll see all the pilots, flight attendants and airport staff on line at the outposts of La Carreta and Café Versailles.

Distance from the gate to the sand: Outside of rush hours, it's a 20-minute drive to South Beach. The Miami Beach Airport Express (No. 150) bus takes about 30 minutes, runs every half hour and costs $2.25 each way.

Fort Lauderdale--Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Located in: Between Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.

Choose it if: Fort Lauderdale or a surrounding city is your final destination or you're on a cruise out of Port Everglades. Also good if you're heading to Aventura, Sunny Isles or Boca Raton.

Reconsider if: You're heading to Miami and your flight arrival coincides with the morning rush hour down I-95. You came here for sunshine, not road rage, right?

Worst thing about airport: Some of the gates feel dated. The waits for Uber and Lyft pick-ups are often longer than 10 minutes.

Best thing about airport: It's more laidback and less crowded than MIA, with shorter security lines. It also has some of the more affordable flights into the area, with carriers such as JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit.

Distance from the gate to the sand: About a 25-minute drive to Fort Lauderdale's main, made-famous-by-spring-break-but-becoming-more chic beach. Others -- such as Dania Beach, Hollywood, Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea -- are all within 20 to 30 minutes, as well.

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

Located in: In West Palm Beach, a 10- to 15-minute drive to the barrier island of Palm Beach.

Choose it if: You're staying in Palm Beach or West Palm, or nearby areas such as Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach or Jupiter.

Reconsider if: Most of your time in South Florida will be spent south of Boca.

Worst thing about airport: According to a study by financial lending service Fundera, PBI ranks as one of the worst airports in the country for business travelers, based on delays and cancellation statistics and lack of business amenities.

Best thing about airport: The putting green! Try you luck at the airport's 8-hole putting green next to Sam Snead's on Level 2 of the main terminal. At $3.20, this is the best deal on golf in South Florida. (And you can keep your ball.)