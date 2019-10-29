Attention Parrot Heads: 'Wheel of Fortune' is giving away a house in Margaritaville

(CNN) — Do your dreams of retirement include wasting away in Margaritaville?

Well, you're in luck this week.

The "Wheel of Fortune" is giving one lucky viewer a brand-new house.

The TV game show is teaming up with Minto Communities and Latitude Margaritaville, the Jimmy Buffett-branded communities for people "55 and better," in a home giveaway for the second year in a row.

If you're cool with changing your latitude and changing your attitude, you'll have to watch "Wheel of Fortune" each day this week and enter in the Bonus Round Puzzle Solution here

The winner will choose between the Latitude Margaritaville communities in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Fret not, millennial Parrot Heads. If the winner is younger than 55, they'll receive a home in Westlake, Florida, or get $150,000 cash.

In case you're convinced this whole thing can't be real, take it from last year's winner, Michael Corbett -- it is.

Although, when he got the call that he had won, he didn't pick up the phone because it came up as an "unavailable number."