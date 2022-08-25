Spectacular images revealed in weather photography competition

(CNN) — Dramatic lightning strikes, extreme climate events, icy spectacles and sublime sun scenes are among the stunning images shortlisted for the Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 competition.

The 22 pictures, a selection of which feature in the gallery above, showcase some of nature's most artistic moments. This is the Royal Meteorological Society's 7th edition of the contest.

"These photographs, whether taken on a DSLR or someone's mobile, represented the shared global appreciation for the beauty of weather and the sheer creativity of this growing community," said Jesse Ferrell, senior weather editor at AccuWeather, the weather forecasts provider that is sponsoring the contest, in a press release.

The competition saw submissions for its main and mobile categories from photographers in 119 countries, according to the press release.

The shortlist was chosen last month by a judging panel of photography and meteorological experts, who also chose their overall winners, the release adds.

"I am always amazed by something new, something I haven't seen before, or a new angle that reignites my passion for discussing the weather," said Liz Bentley, chief executive of the UK's Royal Meteorological Society.

"As the competition has grown over the past seven years, it has allowed us to create a platform where more stories can be told about the majesty and awe of the world's weather and witness scenes of the impacts of climate change, which can help to prompt action," she added.

The public can now vote for their favorite finalist on the Royal Meteorological Society website , with votes closing on September 21.