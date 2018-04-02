DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Search
Menu
Japanese toilets
View Gallery
22 Pictures

Photographer captures wacky Japanese public toilets

Francesca Street, CNNUpdated 2nd April 2018
(CNN) — Most of us don't visit public bathrooms unless we really need to. Not Hidefumi Nakamura.
This Japanese photographer travels the length and breadth of Japan to find the country's quirkiest public toilets -- and snaps them for his increasingly popular Instagram account, @toilets_a_go_go.
From turreted, castle-style structures to modernist facades to tiled buildings surrounded by cherry blossom, Nakamura's photographs are eye-catching shots of these idiosyncratic bathrooms.
"I was interested in Japan because there are various designed toilets," Nakamura tells CNN Travel.

Quirky designs

Toilet 10 - Nagasaki Peace Park edit
Nakamura found this public bathroom in Nagasaki Peace Park.
Courtesy toilets_a_go_go/Hidefumi Nakamura
Nakamura started documenting zany bathrooms when he established his Instagram account in January 2017: "I wanted the theme when I started Instagram," he explains.
Before actively seeking out these unusual WCs, Nakamura had always found Japanese toilets a bit strange: "In the past I thought that the design was not good," he says.
But once he started photographing them, he found their individual quirks increasingly interesting -- and so his account was born.
Toilet 25 - Suginami-ku, Tokyo, Japan edit
This castle-like bathroom was spotted by Nakamura in Suginami.
Courtesy toilets_a_go_go/Hidefumi Nakamura
Related content
10 of the world's splashiest hotel bathrooms
He says he's not sure why Japan has such diverse designs: "Perhaps because the architects can do it freely," he ponders.
Nakamura's photographs capture the unique architecture of each bathroom and give a flavor of each location. In his captions, he adds extra detail about the bathroom's surroundings and distinctive features.
One toilet block in Itabashi, Tokyo, Nakamura notes, is memorable because of its Namako wall, a Japanese wall design demarcated by its tiled design.
Toilet 24- Suginami-ku, Tokyo, Japan edit
This emerald-roofed bathroom in Suginami captured Nakamura's attention.
Courtesy toilets_a_go_go/Hidefumi Nakamura
Related content
6 must-see places when you're in Japan
There are also some eye-catching, fairy-tale-themed bathrooms in Japan's parks, from a castle-themed design in Suginami to a block that resembles a tree trunk in Bunkyō, Tokyo.
In Tokyo's Mizutanibashi Park lies a grand public bathroom that looks more like a town hall than a WC, while at Oku Station in Tokyo the bathrooms are concealed by alphabet letters spelling out the station name.
Related content
Glass washrooms in China offer stunning views of the forest -- and other users

Stand-outs

Toilet 28 - street crner edit
Nakamura names this bathroom as his favorite.
Courtesy toilets_a_go_go/Hidefumi Nakamura
There's a plethora of wacky designs to choose from, but Nakamura's favorite is more subtle.
He picks out a block on a street corner, describing it as "old, but it is a beautiful toilet!"
Quirky toilets can sometimes become a tourist destination in their own right: in 2016, Lonely Planet published a guide to the world's best bathrooms in "Toilets: A Spotter's Guide" -- from a "panoramic toilet" at a Tibetan Buddhist monastery to a shack situated on the edge of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Toilet 8 - Oku Station edit
At Oku station in Tokyo, Nakamura shot this distinctive alphabet-inspired toilet.
Courtesy toilets_a_go_go/Hidefumi Nakamura
Related content
World's most amazing toilets and locations, from Lonely Planet
Meanwhile in London, converting old public bathrooms into restaurants, homes and bars is a growing trend.
In China, officials launched a toilet revolution in November 2017 -- aimed at improving restroom facilities across the country.
Toilet 27 - Mizutanibashi Park edit
This grandiose public bathroom is in Mizutanibashi Park, Tokyo.
Courtesy toilets_a_go_go/Hidefumi Nakamura
Related content
China to get extreme toilet makeover to boost tourism
Despite international interest, Nakamura says he's not interested in photographing toilets across the globe -- he'll stick to Japan for now.
"I love the diversity of Japanese toilets!" he says.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches
DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
Go to top of page
Instagram
© 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.
Terms of UsePrivacy PolicyAdChoicesAbout usNewslettersWork for usHelpTranscriptsLicense FootageCNN Newsource
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies