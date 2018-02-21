Fly from Tokyo to Paris without leaving the ground

DestinationsFood & DrinkPlayStayWonderVideo
(CNN) — Imagine jet-setting from Tokyo to Paris, enjoying first-class travel, a four-course dinner and a city tour -- all without leaving the ground.
This isn't a sci-fi fantasy. This is the future of air travel according to Japanese company First Airlines, which has harnessed the power of virtual reality to create dream vacations.
Passengers avoid the costly airport transfer, the baggage fees or busy airport terminal -- and instead enjoy the perks of business or first-class travel and a luxurious tour of Paris -- all while remaining stationary in Tokyo.
As well as the City of Light, First Airlines also offers the virtual destinations of New York, Rome and Hawaii.

In-flight experience

First Airlines replicates the inside of a real aircraft.
At just 4,980 yen ($46) for business class and 5,980 yen ($56) for first class -- these two-hour flights are far more affordable than their real-life counterparts.
"For me, it's difficult to have a trip because of the cost like time and money," First Airlines manager Hirokai Abe tells CNN Travel.
"If I can easily access the airport and take a flight even though it's virtual, I thought it would be so cool."
The food served depends on the "destination."
After boarding, guests can settle down for the two-hour flight on their state-of-the-art Airbus seat -- surrounded by decor that mimics the inside of an aircraft, for maximum realism.
"There is flight service and VR, foods, music for every destination," adds Abe.
Passengers will be served a delicious meal by air stewards, alongside drinks and other snacks.
The menu depends on the destination of choice -- Manhattan clam chowder and cheesecake for New York and salmon tartar and onion soup for Paris.
Upon "arrival," guests can enjoy a 360-degree tour of the destination -- all thanks to projection mapping and video.
Stress-free vacation

image0468
The flights are targeted at those limited by cost or health.
Courtesy First Airlines
It makes for a supposedly stress-free vacation, perfect for those whose ability to travel abroad is limited by cost or health.
Virtual reality is becoming increasingly omnipresent in the world of travel -- allowing travelers to enjoy the wonders of the world, all without leaving their house.
Tokyo-dwellers keen to experience First Airlines can book a trip on the website, with reservations currently being taken until April 2018.
