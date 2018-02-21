Fly from Tokyo to Paris without leaving the ground

(CNN) — Imagine jet-setting from Tokyo to Paris, enjoying first-class travel, a four-course dinner and a city tour -- all without leaving the ground.

This isn't a sci-fi fantasy. This is the future of air travel according to Japanese company First Airlines , which has harnessed the power of virtual reality to create dream vacations.

Passengers avoid the costly airport transfer, the baggage fees or busy airport terminal -- and instead enjoy the perks of business or first-class travel and a luxurious tour of Paris -- all while remaining stationary in Tokyo.

As well as the City of Light, First Airlines also offers the virtual destinations of New York, Rome and Hawaii.

In-flight experience

First Airlines replicates the inside of a real aircraft. Courtesy First Airlines

At just 4,980 yen ($46) for business class and 5,980 yen ($56) for first class -- these two-hour flights are far more affordable than their real-life counterparts.

"For me, it's difficult to have a trip because of the cost like time and money," First Airlines manager Hirokai Abe tells CNN Travel.

"If I can easily access the airport and take a flight even though it's virtual, I thought it would be so cool."

The food served depends on the "destination." Courtesy First Airlines

After boarding, guests can settle down for the two-hour flight on their state-of-the-art Airbus seat -- surrounded by decor that mimics the inside of an aircraft, for maximum realism.

"There is flight service and VR, foods, music for every destination," adds Abe.

Passengers will be served a delicious meal by air stewards, alongside drinks and other snacks.

The menu depends on the destination of choice -- Manhattan clam chowder and cheesecake for New York and salmon tartar and onion soup for Paris.

Upon "arrival," guests can enjoy a 360-degree tour of the destination -- all thanks to projection mapping and video.

Related content How VR theme parks are changing entertainment in Japan

Stress-free vacation

The flights are targeted at those limited by cost or health. Courtesy First Airlines

It makes for a supposedly stress-free vacation, perfect for those whose ability to travel abroad is limited by cost or health.

Virtual reality is becoming increasingly omnipresent in the world of travel -- allowing travelers to enjoy the wonders of the world, all without leaving their house.