30 of Vietnam's most beautiful places

(CNN) — Thanks in part to its serpentine shape and lengthy coastline, Vietnam is home to wildly diverse landscapes.

Traveling around the Southeast Asian country, you'll be surrounded by photogenic scenery -- from lush rice terraces in northern Sapa to the white sandy beaches of Phu Quoc.

Vietnam's architecture is particularly notable, too.

As a French colony from 1887 to 1954, the country is also peppered with historic government buildings and merchant houses along crucial trade routes -- such as Hoi An, in central Vietnam.

There's more to Vietnam's diverse noodle scene than pho. You'll be seeing red when you tuck into a bowl of bun rieu, a crab-based vermicelli soup.

The mighty Mekong adds to the diverse scenery, rushing through the southern lowlands and branching off into tiny canals that fuel agriculture in rural communities.

