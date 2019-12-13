(CNN) — The Yangtze may only be the world's third-longest river, but it's about to be served by the world's biggest river cruise ship.

The Victoria Sabrina ship will set sail on China's largest inland body of water in 2020, ferrying passengers through multiple provinces and providing views of the Three Gorges Dam.

US-based company Victoria Cruises tells CNN Travel that the Victoria Sabrina, due to make her maiden voyage in 2020, is a luxury ship that combines Western and Chinese design elements.

All staterooms will have balconies, and an open-air observation deck on top of the ship will provide plenty of vantage points and opportunities for enjoying the views.

There are a range of room choices available. The smallest option is a stateroom, which is 275 square feet (26 square meters), and the largest is the posh Shangri-La suite, with 915 square feet (85 square meters) of the room itself and 1,320 square feet (123 square meters) of outdoor balcony space.

Fittingly, the Victoria Sabrina's onboard restaurant is named Top of the Yangtze.

The Three Gorges Dam is the world's largest hydropower project, and produces some 84.7 billion kilowatt hours of electricity every year. Opened in 2003, it has created greater possibilities for cruising on the Yangtze.

"This new ship is the first to take full advantage of the increased water level of the Yangtze as a result of the Three Gorges Dam," Larry Greenman, manager of public relations and customer service for Victoria Cruise Lines, said in a statement.

He added: "The overall experience goes much deeper into the panoramic vistas and traditions of the region and its people."

China is emerging as one of the world's biggest markets for travel, which includes cruise ships.