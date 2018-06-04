(CNN) — Do you dream of lush landscapes, beautiful fall foliage, maple syrup on tap and ski trails on your doorstep?

If the answer's yes, fantasize no longer: the Vermont government has pledged to pay some lucky American citizens up to $10,000 to up sticks to the stunning Green Mountain State.

The only requirements? You have to be employed full-time by an out-of-state employer, happy to work remotely in your new home and to commit to becoming a Vermont resident.

New residents

Vermont is keen to attract more people to live in the northern state. Courtesy STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images

Vermont's population is small. The United States Census Bureau estimated there were just 623,657 people living there in July 2017.

The state's new initiative, signed into law by Vermont Governor Phil Scott on May 30, aims to bolster these numbers with young mobile workers.

The money will be available as a grant to prospective Vermonters on a first come, first serve basis from January 1, 2019. The sum will be received over a two year period -- with each worker qualified to receive up to $5,000 per year.

The cash is designed to cover the cost of relocating -- including broadband access and membership of a co-working space.

A total of $125,000 will be available for the program in 2019, followed by $250,000 in 2020 and $125,000 in 2021.

Mobile working is an attractive option for many. Courtesy Pixabay

In subsequent years, assuming funding remains, $100,000 will be put towards the scheme.

Vermont has long been a popular vacation destination. The state welcomes nearly 13 million annual visitors, according to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development

But the government want to attract more permanent residents.

It's a timely idea, as remote working is becoming increasingly popular option. Gallup's State of the American Workplace study suggests 43% of US employees work remotely at least sometimes.

Stay to stay

The fall foliage in Vermont can't be missed. STAN HONDA/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Vermont's also considering other ways to attract prospective inhabitants -- including enticing tourists via its Stay to Stay weekends program, which encourages weekenders to network with local employers, realtors and professionals.

"We have about 16,000 fewer workers than we did in 2009. That's why expanding our workforce is one of the top priorities of my administration," said Vermont Governor Phil Scott in a statement about the Stay to Stay program.

"We must think outside the box to help more Vermonters enter the labor force and attract more working families and young professionals to Vermont."