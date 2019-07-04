(CNN) — One of the most luxurious trains in the world is getting an upgrade.

As of 2020, the iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will boast three swanky new "Grand Suites" that are the epitome of timeless glamour.

The new additions, which cost around $7,800 per person a night, are named after three cities the train serves, Vienna, Prague and Budapest.

Each has been designed to reflect the destination it's named for.

The Vienna suite has a classical feel, with rich hues of gold and emerald green, silk fabric panels and elements of dark wood, while the Prague suite is decorated in maroon and gold colors and features hand-embroidered cushions and mosaic patterns.

Art Deco glamour

The Budapest suite takes inspiration from the Hungarian capital. Courtesy Belmond

Finally, the Budapest suite is reminiscent of both Gothic and Ottoman architecture, with intricately carved woodwork throughout.

Vienna, Prague and Budapest, which join the Venice, Istanbul and Paris suites, also boast private bathrooms with showers, double beds, a private living area and underfloor heating, as well as free-flowing champagne and a personal 24-hour cabin steward.

"As with everything on board the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the design and careful restoration that goes into each suite, whilst respecting the original 1920s Art Deco design, is extraordinary," says Gary Franklin, vice president of trains & cruises at Belmond , the company that operates the train.

"Each meticulous suite will draw inspiration from the romance, adventure and style of each great European city we travel to.

"They are a real tribute to the romance and glamor of Europe and the golden era of rail travel."

Vintage train

The luxurious European sleeper train features Belmond British Pullman carriages. Courtesy Belmond

The award-winning first set of Grand Suites were introduced in 2018, offering the much-lauded service's first en-suite facilities.

Prior to this, guests had to make do with the washbasins in the cabins onboard the Belmond British Pullman carriages.

Whether staying in one of the grand suites or a cabins, all travelers have access to three dining carriages, a champagne bar, and most importantly, fabulous views along the breathtaking journey across Europe.