Covid-19 travel restrictions state by state

Editor's Note — This story was updated in its entirety on May 22. However, you should still check with the official state websites before you commit to travel plans. States could change their rules between updates of this article.

(CNN) — Total cases of Covid-19 have reached around the 33.1 million mark in the United States . But with the ongoing vaccination campaign and declining rates of infection, domestic US travel has picked up considerably and very few states still have travel restrictions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still warns against nonessential travel for people who are not fully vaccinated. Travel is a big exception for the new mask guidance that came out May 13 for vaccinated people, and the airline industry says it will continue to strictly enforce mask use for now.

In April, the CDC released new guidance for domestic travelers who have been fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-quarantine, and they don't need to test negative before or after their travels unless the destination requires it. States that still have travel restrictions may have exceptions for fully vaccinated travelers -- check the details before you go.

If you do decide to travel to another state, it is vital that you stay updated on the latest statewide regulations. Even though almost all states have dropped their travel restrictions, their official websites have important Covid-19 safety information. This list is alphabetical and includes links to state websites:

Alabama

In northeastern Alabama, Little River Canyon National Preserve features not only a swift flowing river but also overlooks, waterfalls, hiking trails and a scenic drive. Forrest Brown / CNN

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Alabama. You can check here for updates.

Alaska

Visitors to Alaska are no longer required to have a negative result from a Covid-19 test to enter, though voluntary testing within 72 hours of arrival is still highly recommended. You're requested to upload results to the Alaska Safe Travels portal . You can also test for free upon arrival. Fully vaccinated travelers are not asked to test or self-quarantine.

Airport testing remains available. Starting June 1, all travelers to Alaska at participating airports will be able to get a free Covid-19 vaccine. More information: State of Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Arkansas. Check here for updates

California

Venice Beach's famous boardwalk is home to surf shops, bikes and a bohemian vibe. Getty Images/trekandshoot

Almost all of California is open to out-of-state visitors again. People not fully vaccinated are encouraged but not required to self-quarantine upon entering the state. All restrictions except those on conventions of more than 5,000 people are expected to be lifted by June 15. Would-be visitors are advised by the state to call ahead for possible local restrictions, and you can click here to find out local travel information . You can check here for updates on California more generally.

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Delaware. Check here for updates

Florida

Day yields to night on Apalachicola Bay on the Florida Panhandle. Forrest Brown/CNN

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Florida. Check here for updates

Georgia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Georgia. Check here for updates

Hawaii

Hawaii has had an evolving set of travel requirements. You should read them thoroughly before you plan a trip and check often for updates.

Travelers 5 and older who want to bypass the 10-day mandatory quarantine must have their negative Covid-19 test results -- from a trusted testing partner -- taken within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. You must upload your negative test result to the Safe Travels system before you leave or, as an alternative to uploading, bring a hard copy of a negative test result before boarding your flight. For more information, check here.

Idaho

You can find Shoshone Falls on the Snake River outside the town of Twin Falls. Alamy

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Idaho. Check here for updates.

Illinois

There are no statewide restrictions in Illinois, but visitors heading to Chicago have been placed in two categories -- orange and yellow. People from an orange state must quarantine for 10 days unless they have a negative Covid-19 test result no more than 72 hours old or have been vaccinated and meet inoculation guidelines. Travelers coming from a yellow state do not need to quarantine or take a prearrival test, but they are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Indiana

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Indiana. Check here for updates

Iowa

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Iowa. Check here for updates

Kansas

A beam of light shines through a natural arch in the chalk pyramids at Monument Rocks, Kansas. Alamy

While mostly open, Kansas has some rather specific quarantine requirements based on previous travel destinations and when you went there. They are subject to frequent change. Check here for updates and more details.

Kentucky

Leisure travel is discouraged unless you're fully vaccinated, but Kentucky has no official travel restrictions. Read Kentucky's travel advisory here

Louisiana

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Louisiana. Check here for updates

Maine

Every Maine resident has an opinion about where to get the best lobster, and many will say the best lobster can be found at their homes. Josh Sarlo/CNN

Visitors from all states are exempt from travel restrictions unless determined otherwise by the Maine CDC. Travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival and fill out a travel protocol form if they are arriving from a nonexempt state. As of May 22, all states were exempt. Check here for updates

Maryland

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Maryland. Find out more at VisitMaryland guide

Massachusetts

People are asked to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Travelers who are fully vaccinated or who have a negative Covid-19 test up to 72 hours before arrival are exempt. Visitors may also test once they arrive in the state, but are asked to quarantine until they receive a negative result. For more exemptions and updates, check here

Michigan

Middle America's best offshore Victorian time warp can be found on Mackinac Island. Shutterstock

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Michigan. Check here for updates

Minnesota

Mississippi

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Mississippi. Check here for updates

Missouri

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Missouri. Check here for updates

Montana

Wildlife spotting draws people to Montana. Especially thrilling is catching a sight of bison. CNN/Beau Molloy

Nebraska

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Nebraska. International travelers have Covid-19 testing and quarantining requirements, which can be found here.

Nevada

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Nevada. Check here for updates

New Hampshire

Domestic visitors to New Hampshire no longer need to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test to travel to New Hampshire, but it is still recommended to get tested three to five days after arrival. However, people who have had traveled internationally within 10 days of arriving in New Hampshire or have been on a cruise ship do need to follow testing and quarantine protocols unless they meet certain exceptions. Check here for important details

New Jersey

The summer beach and amusement season is coming to Wildwood and other coastal spots in New Jersey. Mark Makela/Getty Images

UPDATE: On May 17, New Jersey ended its travel restrictions. Please On May 17, New Jersey ended its travel restrictions. Please click here for details and updates

New Mexico

deemed low risk. More information: New Mexico Travel Advisory. People traveling from out-of-state are recommended to self-quarantine for 10 days or the length of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter. Exemptions from low-risk states are considered, but currently, only Hawaii isdeemed low risk. More information: New Mexico Department of Health

New York

This statue of Alice in Wonderland is just one of many hidden treasures in Manhattan's Central Park. Pixabay

North Carolina

There are no statewide travel restrictions in North Carolina. Check here for updates and details.

North Dakota

There are no statewide travel restrictions in North Dakota. Check here for updates

Ohio

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Ohio. The state encourages travelers to follow CDC guidance. Check here for details

Oklahoma

You can find the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge in southwest Oklahoma. Alamy

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Oklahoma. Check here for updates

Oregon

People arriving in Oregon from other states or countries, including returning Oregon residents, are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Nonessential travel, which includes tourism, is discouraged unless you're fully vaccinated. Check here for updates and details as well as exemption requirements. Oregon also has a county-by-county risk assessment map you can check before you travel.

Pennsylvania

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Pennsylvania. Check here for updates

Puerto Rico

Superb surf breaks are scattered around the island, especially on the north shore and west end, where monster waves roll in from the open Atlantic. Courtesy Rafael Buxeda Diaz/See Puerto Rico

UPDATE: Starting Monday, May 24, you will not need a Covid-19 test to visit this US commonwealth. Until then, you will still need a negative result from a Covid-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours before arrival and also fill out an online Starting Monday, May 24, you will not need a Covid-19 test to visit this US commonwealth. Until then, you will still need a negative result from a Covid-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours before arrival and also fill out an online travel declaration form . Please check here for details and updates

Rhode Island

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to quarantine if it's been at least 14 days since your final vaccine, and you have not showed symptoms of Covid-19 before traveling to Rhode Island.

Unvaccinated international travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. Quarantine time can be shortened to seven days if you receive a negative Covid-19 test at least five days after you've arrived.

South Carolina

There are no statewide travel restrictions in South Carolina. Check here for updates

South Dakota

In 1876, Deadwood was founded, fueled by a quest for gold and drawing the likes of Wild Bill Hickok and Calamity Jane. Shutterstock

There are no statewide travel restrictions in South Dakota. Check here for updates.

Tennessee

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Tennessee. Check here for updates

Texas

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Texas. Check here for updates

Utah

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Utah. Check here for updates

Vermont

UPDATE: Vermont no longer has testing or quarantine requirements for domestic visitors. Vermont no longer has testing or quarantine requirements for domestic visitors. Check here for updates , gathering limitations and mask rules for unvaccinated people.

Virginia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Virginia. Check here for updates.

Washington, DC

Washington state

On clear days, Mount Rainier in Washington can be seen from many miles away. Shutterstock

There are no travel restrictions in Washington state. Check here for details

West Virginia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in West Virginia. Check here for updates

Wisconsin

There are no statewide travel restrictions. However, the state is discouraging nonessential travel unless you're fully vaccinated. Check here for updates

Wyoming