Here are the US states with travel restrictions

(CNN) — With the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in near constant fluctuation, state rules and regulations are having to adapt rapidly. For those planning a family vacation or simply wishing to travel to another state, it is important to stay up-to-date on the latest statewide regulations.

There are some states that do not have restrictions. For those that do, here is a list of what each state is mandating.

Alaska

Boat slips stand empty at a dock in Juneau, Alaska. Meg Roussos/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Travelers who opt for testing five days or less before arrival must be retested at the airport and limit their interactions until the test returns negative. Beginning on August 11, nonresidents have to arrive with a negative Covid-19 test that was administered 72 hours or less. There is one other testing option.Travelers who opt for testing five days or less before arrival must be retested at the airport and limit their interactions until the test returns negative.

All travelers also must complete a traveler declaration form and receive another Covid-19 test seven to 14 days after arriving in Alaska.

Travelers can opt out from taking Covid-19 tests, but they must self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter.

According to the CDC , "people in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department." Leaving your home state to enter a state with a mandatory quarantine means you need one place to stay and to stay put.

Connecticut

Any traveler coming from a state that has a positive rate of 10 out of 100,000 people or a 10% or higher positivity rate must self-quarantine for 14 days. The traveler must have spent more than 24 hours in said state for the rule to apply. Everyone also needs to complete a travel health form.

Visitors can opt out of the 14-day quarantine if they can provide proof that they have had a negative Covid-19 test in the past 72 hours.

There are currently 34 states on the 10% or higher positivity list.

Florida

People gather on the beach in Miami Beach, Florida, last month. Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images

People traveling from Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are required to self-quarantine for 14 days once arriving in Florida. Some exceptions include those involved in commercial activity or for any academic purpose such as internships. Everyone is responsible for their own costs that are involved with quarantining.

Hawaii

Anyone traveling to Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days after their arrival. Beginning September 1, travelers can show proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours to avoid the quarantine.

Upon arrival, passengers are required to sign a form saying that they know about the 14-day quarantine and that it is a criminal offense should they violate it.

For travel between islands, a mandatory form must be submitted online within 24 hours of departure. Passengers cannot fly if their temperature is above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Idaho

In Ada County, which includes Boise, travelers coming from outside Idaho are encouraged to quarantine for 14 days.

Illinois

The raised Lasalle Street Bridge in Chicago Christopher Dilts/Sipa USA via AP

There are no statewide restrictions, but a 14-day quarantine is required for visitors heading to Chicago from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah and Wisconsin.

Kansas

Travelers need to quarantine for 14 days if they have traveled to Florida or been on a cruise. Travelers must also quarantine if they traveled to Arizona between June 17 and July 27 or if they've traveled to a country with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice With Restrictions. Some countries include the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Brazil and China.

Kentucky

Visitors from states with a coronavirus testing positivity rate of 15% or more must quarantine for 14 days. Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas.

Maine

The crowd at Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Travelers must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or sign a form stating they've received a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours. Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt from quarantining or having a negative test.

Maryland

Maryland residents who travel out-of-state need to have received a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of their arrival or get tested as soon as they return. Nonresidents should be tested within 72 hours of arrival and quarantine until they receive a negative result. If their test is positive, it is recommended that they cancel their trip.

Any resident who travels outside of Maryland to a state with a coronavirus testing positivity rate of more than 10% needs to self-quarantine until a negative test result is received. The District of Columbia and Virginia are exempt from this rule. As of July 31, the states include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas.

Massachusetts

Beginning August 1, travelers must complete a travel form before arriving in Massachusetts and quarantine unless they are traveling from a lower-risk state, which the Department of Public Health designates. Visitors can also provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test that was taken up to 72 hours before the trip. Travelers waiting on test results need to quarantine until they receive their negative results.

New Hampshire

Hikers walk out to the dock to take in the view at Lonesome Lake in Franconia, New Hampshire. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Those traveling from outside New England states (Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island) that are visiting for an extended period of time are asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

New Jersey

All travelers to New Jersey from states that have a Covid-19 testing positivity rate of 10% or higher or have 10 people test positive for every 100,000 residents is asked to quarantine for 14 days. This rule does not apply for visitors spending less than 24 hours in the state.

The state government is also asking travelers to fill out a voluntary survey regarding information about where you are traveling and your destination.

As of July 31, there are 36 states and US jurisdictions on the list.

New Mexico

As of July 1, those traveling from out-of-state are required to self-quarantine for 14 days or the length of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter.

New York

The US flag in a deserted Times Square on April 13, 2020, in New York City JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

All travelers who have recently visited a state with a positive testing rate of 10% or higher over a seven-day rolling period or had a positive test rate of 10 or more per 100,000 residents must quarantine for 14 days.

There are 36 states currently on the list.

Those traveling by airplane must fill out a travel form before exiting the airport or face a fine of $2,000. Those traveling to New York through other methods such as cars and trains must fill out the form online.

Ohio

Travelers visiting Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or more must self-quarantine for 14 days. As of July 29, the states currently include Arizona, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas and South Carolina.

Pennsylvania

Visitors traveling from states with a high number of Covid-19 cases are asked to quarantine for 14 days. As of July 24, they are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Rhode Island

Those traveling to Rhode Island from a state that has a positive testing rate of 5% or more must quarantine for 14 days. Travelers can opt out of the quarantine if they can provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

Those waiting on test results must self-quarantine until a negative test result arrives. However, the state still recommends quarantining for 14 days as opposed to relying on a negative test result.

South Carolina

People walking along King St. in Charleston, South Carolina Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Travelers who have visited an area with ongoing community spread of the coronavirus should quarantine for 14 days from when they left that area.

Vermont

does not need to quarantine upon arrival. Any traveler traveling in a personal vehicle from a Northeast county that has less than 400 active cases of coronavirus per million people does not need to quarantine upon arrival.

Vermont is allowing visitors to self-quarantine before they travel as long as they use a personal vehicle to travel. They must make minimal stops and follow precautions such as wearing a face mask or covering, washing their hands and staying six feet apart. They must self-quarantine for 14 days or for seven days if they receive a negative test.

If travelers use public transportation such as an airplane or bus, they must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or for seven days followed by a negative Covid-19 test.

Washington, DC

Visitors traveling to or from a high-risk state must self-quarantine for 14 days. The restrictions exclude Virginia and Maryland.

There are currently 27 states on the list.

