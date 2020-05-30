US private island resort available for buyouts starting at $250,000

(CNN) — For $250,000, Little Palm Island , a resort off the coast in Florida, can be yours.

The entire island -- at least, for a limited period.

On Monday, the 4-acre Florida Keys island, said to be is the only private island resort in all of the United States, will begin welcoming guests of a decidedly exclusive nature.

Three luxurious nights

Fishing is one of the activites on offer at Little Palm Island Resort. Courtesy Little Palm Island

The starting price of a quarter of a million dollars includes three nights on an island and as many as 30 people.

Previously, the island resort was able to offer the buyout for up to 60 people but is now operating at 50% capacity due to current state mandates.

Big(ger) spenders can opt for a package totaling a cool $1.2 million; personalized add-ons drive up the cost of this already-extravagent escape.

Nightly turndown service is included in the all-inclusive buyout package. Courtesy Little Palm Island

Whether for two or 20 though, the price for the buyout (standard or upgraded) is the same.

The variable is how much of the island is shared. For those with the means to book such an exclusive stay, the question is who to invite to the island paradise with its 30 suites, some with "his and her" individual bathrooms.

The all-inclusive Little Palm Island buyout includes gourmet meals, dockage for up to 10 yachts, water sports amenities and gear, tax, gratuity and more. It does not, however, include alcoholic beverages throughout the stay, though a welcome cocktail and bottle of Champagne do come with the buy.

From snorkeling to scuba diving to beach barbeques and casino nights, Little Palm Island seeks to offer something for everyone.

Although fitting with Covid-19 concerns, the buyout isn't a new offering -- it may just hold greater appeal now.

General Manager Kevin Geanides believes the option will appeal to the luxury traveler who wants "assurances for both cleanliness and social distancing."

While the resort confirms there are buyouts on deck for the summer, it's not fully promised to private groups, leaving room for travelers of a different financial standing.

Suites start at $1,500 a night, no minimum number of nights required, but at this price point, there's no guarantee you'll have the place to yourself.

Getting there

Little Palm Island is located off the coast of Florida. The airport in Key West is the most accessible commercial airport. Courtesy Little Palm Island

Key West International Airport is the closest commercial airport, and the resort offers motor yacht transfers to the island.

Of course, guests who've literally bought out the island may more likely arrive by private boat or seaplane.