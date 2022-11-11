Get free entry to all US National Park sites on Friday

(CNN) — The US National Park Service offers free entry a handful of times each year to all of its more than 400 sites. We're at the last one for 2022.

No fees will be charged to enter any site -- including the marquee names -- on Friday, November 11.

The NPS chose Veterans Day for the last free-entry day to honor the people who have served in the military.

If you wish to commemorate veterans or learn more about US history in general while saving some money, you have have plenty of sites from which to choose, including:

Click here for a full listing of every NPS site, which it calls "units."

One catch: "The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours," the NPS says.

Planning pays off

A light autumn snow comes to Yosemite National Park in California. Things can get much deeper there. DanitaDelimont.com/Adobe Stock

If you're not much of a planner, it might be a good idea to develop the habit -- particularly if you want to see a popular NPS site on a free day.

Of those 420+ sites in the National Park System, the top 25 got more than half of the system's total number of visits last year. Some parks set all-time records for visitors in 2021.