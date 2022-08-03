DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
News

Get free entry to all US National Park sites on Thursday

Forrest Brown, CNNPublished 3rd August 2022
JACKSON, WY - JUNE 13: A couple parks on the side of the road to have lunch in Grand Teton National Park on June 13, 2020 outside Jackson Wyoming. Teton National Park is in the process of a Phased re-opening after the COVID-19 shutdown with many of the trails and roads open but the visitor centers, hotels and restaurants still closed. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
(CNN) — National parks have been called "America's best idea," and on Thursday, they could end up being America's best bargain.
August 4 marks another free entry day to all National Park Service sites that usually charge an entrance fee.
This free day is in celebration of The Great American Outdoors Act.
It passed in 2020 and "improves infrastructure and expanding recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands," according to the National Park Service.

So what's free?

Visitors flock to Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in Maine to watch the sunrise.
Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
All entrance fees. That includes not only those marquee national parks such as Yellowstone and Yosemite, but all other types of sites the NPS manages:
• National battlefields such as Antietam in Maryland
• National historic sites such as the Thomas Edison National Historical Park in New Jersey
• National monuments such as Devils Tower in Wyoming
• National seashores such as Assateague Island in Virginia and Maryland
• National preserves such as Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in Idaho
Click here for a full listing of every NPS site, which it calls "units."
Most NPS sites are free all year anyway. Only 108 charge a fee. And as you'd suspect, it's the big names that ask you to pay to enter: Places such as Arches in Utah, Rocky Mountain in Colorado and Shenandoah in Virginia.
But they're all free this Thursday.
One catch: "The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours," the NPS says.

Planning pays off

The Temple of Osiris, a rock formation, is just one of the amazing sites at the Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. A private vehicle pass, good for seven days, is usually $35 there.
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images
If you're not much of a planner, it might be a good idea to develop the habit -- particularly if you want to see a popular NPS site on a free day.
Of those 420+ sites in the National Park System, the top 25 got more than half of the system's total number of visits last year. Some parks set all-time records for visitors in 2021.
Extra fees, advanced reservations, special passes, lotteries and caps on the number of visitors are all in play in 2022.
If you have a particular site you wish to visit, check its website first. For instance, some major roads were closed at Mojave National Preserve in California because of flood damage (yes, desert regions can get flood damage, too).
Missed out on this free day? There will be two more free days in 2022: Saturday, September 24, and Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day).
Top image: Grand Teton National Park outside Jackson, Wyoming. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
