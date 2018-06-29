(CNN) — Incredible natural beauty, amazing archaeological treasures, historic cityscape -- what makes a destination worthy of UNESCO World Heritage status? Currently in session in Manama, Bahrain, UNESCO's World Heritage Committee is debating which sites to add to its catalog.
So far, the Ancient City of Qalhat in Oman, known for its incredible archaeological remains, has already been awarded World Heritage Status. So has Al-Ahsa Oasis, an evolving cultural landscape in Saudi Arabia, and Kenya's Thimlich Ohinga archaeological site.
Nominees still to be debated include the funeral and memorial sites of World War I in Belgium and France and -- one for fizz fans -- the beautiful Prosecco Hills of Italy's Conegliano and Valdobbiadene areas.
Amazing destinations
The funeral and memorial sites of the First World War in Belgium and France are among the nominees.
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee meets annually to review additions to the list, which must be deemed of "outstanding universal value" to warrant inclusion. Representatives from 21 countries assess the options.
The first list was published in 1978 and included Yellowstone National Park in the United States and the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador.
Four decades later, UNESCO World Heritage status is highly coveted among tourist destinations across the world, often credited with bringing in more visitors.
This year's nominees fall into different categories. Some are cultural properties such as the Caliphate City of Medina Azahara, a palatial city built in the 10th century near Cordoba, Spain. This one-time Arab Muslim medieval town is now a collection of vast, beautiful ruins.
Natural sites are also being examined. These include South Africa's Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains and the awe-inspiring Fanjingshan mountain in China.
Movers and shakers
The Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene in Italy are also being debated.
UNESCO is expected to conclude its deliberations by July 4, meantime there have been other revelations coming out of Bahrain.
The reef has been on the list for the past nine years, but after what UNESCO calls a "visionary" plan by the government of Belize, it's deemed no longer in extreme peril.
Fanjingshan mountain in China is also a nominee.
"Today's removal of the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System from the List of World Heritage in Danger is a pivotal moment for the World Heritage Convention and the oceans," said Mechtild Rossler, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, in a statement.
2018 nominees
Here's the list of destinations being debated in 2018. For live updates as decisions are made, keep an eye on UNESCO's Twitter feed:
Denmark: Aasivissuit -- Nipisat. Inuit Hunting Ground between Ice and Sea
Saudi Arabia: Al-Ahsa Oasis, an evolving Cultural Landscape -- CONFIRMED
Oman: Ancient City of Qalhat -- CONFIRMED
Spain: Caiphate City of Medina Azahara
Belgium, Netherlands: Colonies of Benevolence
Belgium, France: Funeral and memorial sites of the First World War (Western Front)
Turkey: Göbekli Tepe
Japan: Hidden Christian Sites in the Nagasaki Region
China: Historic Monuments and Sites of Ancient Quanzhou (Zayton)
Italy: Ivrea, industrial city of the 20th century
Italy: Le Colline del Prosecco di Conegliano a Valdobbiadene
Germany: Naumburg Cathedral
Romania: Roșia Montană Mining Landscape
Republic of Korea: Sansa, Buddhist Mountain Monasteries in Korea
Iran: Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region
Germany: The Archaeological Border Landscape of Hedeby and the Danevirke
France: The Historic Urban Ensemble of Nîmes
Kenya: Thimlich Ohinga Archaeological Site -- CONFIRMED
India: Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai
Czech Republic: Žatec -- the Town of Hops
Iran: Arasbaran Protected Area
South Africa: Barberton Makhonjwa Mountains
France: Chaine des Puys - Limagne fault tectonic arena
China: Fanjingshan
Colombia: Chiribiquete National Park -- "The Maloca of the Jaguar"
Canada: Pimachiowin Aki
Mexico: Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Valley: originary habitat of Mesoamerica
Russia: Bikin River Valley