UK travel ban: These countries have imposed new restrictions

Editor's Note — This list was current as of 12 p.m. ET on December 21.

(CNN) — to stem the transmission of a coronavirus variant that health authorities say can spread faster than others. Countries around the world are imposing bans and restrictions on travel from the United Kingdomto stem the transmission of a coronavirus variant that health authorities say can spread faster than others.

The new variant discovered in the UK prompted authorities to impose a Tier 4 lockdown in London and southeast England and tighten restrictions for all of England over the festive period.

Since the UK lockdown was announced on Saturday, more than a dozen countries in Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East have restricted travel from the UK and in some cases, also travel from other countries that have documented cases with the variant.

The variant has also been detected in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia, according to the World Health Organization. In South Africa, a different coronavirus variant has been reported, the WHO's technical lead for Covid-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said Monday.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is working to support British nationals affected by the travel disruptions caused by the new restrictions, which have cut off UK travelers from much of Europe and other parts of the world.

The United States had not issued a ban on travel from the UK as of late Monday afternoon.

US Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir told CNN that as of Monday morning, there weren't plans for US restrictions on travel to or from the UK because of the new coronavirus variant, but "everything is possible, we just need to put everything on the table, have an open scientific discussion and make a best recommendation."

"CDC is following the situation closely and actively assessing the implications of the new variant and response options with respect to international travel," according to a statement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COUNTRIES BANNING TRAVEL

Argentina

According to a joint statement published Sunday by the Argentinian Health and Interior Ministries, Argentina was to allow only one more flight from Britain to land at the international airport in Buenos Aires on Monday morning. Later flights have been canceled.

Belgium



Belgium will block travelers from the United Kingdom on Monday because of the coronavirus variant that has emerged there, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Sunday morning.

Bulgaria

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov convened a working meeting on Sunday with members of his Cabinet in response to the new variant, during which it was decided to temporarily suspend air travel between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom starting Monday until January 31, 2021, his office said.

Canada

Canada says it will ban most passenger travel from the UK beginning midnight Sunday for at least 72 hours. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the news in a tweet Sunday night saying it was being done to "protect" Canadians across the country.

Chile

The Chilean government announced that all flights to and from the UK will be suspended beginning on Tuesday, and that travelers who have been to the UK in the past 14 days would have to self-quarantine.

Colombia

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced that all flights between Colombia and the UK will be suspended, starting on Monday. Travelers who have been to the UK in the past 14 days will also have to self-quarantine upon entering Colombia, Duque told reporters.

Czech Republic

The Czech government is halting flights from the UK as of 6 a.m. ET Monday in reaction to the new variant of the coronavirus in the UK, a government statement said early Monday.

Denmark

Denmark has temporarily banned air travel from the UK for 48 hours. Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht said Denmark is "in a very serious situation" with widespread infection throughout the country. "The mutated Covid-19 virus, which has spread rapidly in London and other parts of England," could make it harder to control the infection. The ban is in effect through December 23.

El Salvador

El Salvador is banning anyone entering the country from the UK and South Africa.

Estonia

The government of Estonia announced a suspension of air traffic between Estonia and the UK on Sunday, which goes into effect at midnight until the end of the year.

France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a 48-hour ban on the movement of people from the UK to France starting Sunday night and applying to all methods of transport.

Germany

The German government is restricting travel to and from the UK and South Africa because of the new coronavirus variant.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong will ban all passengers who stayed in the United Kingdom for more than two hours in the past 14 days from arriving in the city starting Tuesday, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said during a Monday press conference.

India

Flights between India and the United Kingdom are suspended until the end of 2020, the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday. Passengers arriving in India from the UK before December 22 are required to take a mandatory RT-PCR test.

Iran

Iran announced the suspension of flights to and from the UK for two weeks on Sunday.

Israel

Israel's government has banned flights from the UK, Denmark and South Africa.

Italy

Italy is suspending flights between the country and the United Kingdom because of the new coronavirus variant identified in England, Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio announced on Sunday.

Jordan

The government has decided to suspend all direct and indirect (transit) passenger flights from the United Kingdom starting Monday and lasting through January 3, 2021, according to a statement from Jordanian Government Spokesman and Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al-Ayed.

Kuwait

Kuwait has suspended flights arriving from the United Kingdom starting Monday.

Latvia

Latvia has suspended travel to and from the UK from December 21 to January 1, the Latvian Ministry of Transportation announced in a statement on Sunday.

Lithuania

Fights from the UK will be suspended, Lithuania's prime minister tweeted.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg has temporarily suspended flights from the UK after a new variant of coronavirus was found there, according to a government statement Sunday.

Morocco

Morocco suspended flights to and from the United Kingdom starting Sunday night (December 20), Morocco State News Agency (MAP) reported.

Netherlands

The Netherlands will ban all passenger flights coming from the United Kingdom.

Oman

Oman will shut down its air, sea and land borders starting Tuesday, December 22, for one week to monitor the new variant of coronavirus reported by the United Kingdom, Oman state news agency reported.

Pakistan

Pakistan is suspending direct or indirect travel from the United Kingdom into the country.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Aviation Ministry the suspension will be in effect from December 23-30.

Peru

Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti announced a ban on flights coming from Europe for two weeks as a preventive measure. He also announced a ban on foreigners coming to Peru if they have been in the UK for the last two weeks.

Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland is banning flights from Britain on Monday and Tuesday, the government announced Sunday.

Russia

Russia is suspending flights to and from the UK for a week starting at midnight Moscow time on December 22, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Russian coronavirus response headquarters.

Spain

Spain's government, in coordination with Portugal, will refuse entry to travelers from the UK starting Tuesday, Spain's La Moncloa announced Monday afternoon. Spanish citizens and residents are exempt. The government also announced it will reinforce border controls at Gibraltar.

Sweden

Sweden is banning travel from the UK, the country's foreign minister said on Sunday.

Switzerland

Switzerland has issued a general entry ban for foreigners arriving from Great Britain or South Africa, as well as a retroactive quarantine following discovery of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus in Great Britain and South Africa.

Tunisia

Tunisia has suspended flights to and from the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa following the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus, the country's Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced Monday. Travelers who have recently resided or passed through those countries will not be allowed into Tunisia. The suspension goes into effect Monday and will last until further notice, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey

Turkey has banned flights from the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands and Denmark, the country's state-owned Anadolu Agency reported late Sunday.

COUNTRIES IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS

Ecuador

President Lenin Moreno announced that visitors coming from the UK, Australia, South Africa and the EU need to show negative PCR test results taken 10 days prior to arriving in the country. They must also take an antibody test that will be provided at international airports.

Greece

Greece will impose a seven-day quarantine for all travelers arriving from the United Kingdom starting Monday, the Greek Civil Protection department announced Sunday.

Portugal

Portugal has imposed restrictions on flights from the UK. Only Portuguese nationals will be allowed to travel, and they must have a negative Covid-19 test, according to the country's Interior Minister.

