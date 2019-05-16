(CNN) — A restaurant diner who ordered a nice bottle of red wine to go with their dinner got something a bit fancier than they were expecting -- a bottle worth $5,800.

The customer at the Manchester, England branch of steak chain Hawksmoor ordered a 2001 Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, which is listed at £260 ($335), a PR company representing the restaurant told CNN.

"It was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake," Irena Pogarcic of Kitchen Communications said in an email. "A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle, mistaking it for another Bordeaux of the same vintage."

"The wine went out and was served to the customer. The customer didn't know and it was only afterward that one of the managers picked up what had happened."

The restaurant later tweeted that the customer, who has not been identified, "accidentally got given a bottle of Château Le Pin, Pomerol, 2001" and said it hoped they enjoyed their evening.

"To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes and we love you anyway," Hawksmoor added.

The 2001 Château Le Pin features in the "rarities" section of Hawksmoor's menu and is the most expensive item on the list.

The Cult Wines investment website quotes influential wine critic Robert Parker Jr. , who described the 2001 Le Pin as "a brilliant success as well as one of the wines of the vintage for 2001."

"Its deep ruby/plum/purple color is accompanied by an extraordinary perfume of creme de cassis, cherry liqueur, plums, licorice, caramel, and sweet toast," Parker is quoted as saying.