DestinationsFood & DrinkNewsStayVideo
Search
Menu

UK airline Flybe cancels all flights, 'ceases trading'

Duarte MendoncaPublished 28th January 2023
A Flybe Bombardier DHC-8-400 turboprop aircraft lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport after leaving from London Heathrow on June 1, 2022.
London (CNN) — British airline Flybe has "ceased trading" and canceled all scheduled flights, the company and the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday.
"Flybe, which operated scheduled services from Belfast City, Birmingham and Heathrow to airports across the United Kingdom and to Amsterdam and Geneva, has ceased trading," the CAA wrote in a statement.
"We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are canceled," consumer director for CAA Paul Smith was quoted saying.
In a statement posted to social media Flybe warned that canceled flights "will not be rescheduled."
The company has been placed into administration, according to the statement.
A year of the world'sBest BeachesThere's a perfect beach for every week of the year. Join us on a 12-month journey to see them all
Go to the best beaches