The TWA Hotel brings retro style to JFK airport

(CNN) — If you remember anything about Trans World Airlines (better known as TWA), you probably remember the legendary white TWA Flight Center just outside of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City

Designed in 1962 by groundbreaking Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, the former flight center has been redesigned and reimagined into the TWA hotel, set to open in the spring of 2019.

The hotel has been on the radar for a while -- with the TWA team dropping several exciting hints and previews, from a model hotel room to the TWA Lounge on the 86th floor of One World Trade Center

Now -- as of February 14, 2019 -- reservations are officially open and a soft opening is in the works for May.

This is good news for architecture buffs, since there had been rumors that the long-empty terminal was going to be razed, and for aviation fans who miss the much-loved airline, which shut down in 2001

Modern key cards get a retro twist. Courtesy David Mitchell/TWA Hotel

"Trendy" and "near the airport" are no longer mutually exclusive, as this will be the first hotel on JFK's grounds -- no taxi required.

The hotel is set in two low-rise buildings and will have 512 guest rooms, featuring Knoll furnishings and old Hollywood-inspired interiors. The hotel will also offer 50,000 square feet of conference, event and meeting space.

"From the moment guests and visitors arrive at the TWA hotel, they will find themselves immersed in the ethos of 1962's rich culture, architecture, sights, sounds and ambiance," explains Tyler Morse, CEO of MCR and MORSE Development, the developer and lead investor of this buzz-worthy project.

"The attention to the smallest of details permeates the entire guest room experience, paying homage to the magnificent landmark and special time in American history."

You can picture Marilyn Monroe prepping for a shoot in a bathroom like this. Courtesy David Mitchell/TWA Hotel

It also doesn't hurt that mid-century design is having (another) moment thanks to shows like "Mad Men." Still, don't expect the hotel to feel too much like a period piece: There will be plenty of places to charge your phone, and smoking won't be permitted.